RVers leaving RV parks behind, don’t want to pay for ‘amenities’ or ‘folks just stopping by to say hi’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Full-timers are the cause

Mariane B. sees full-time RVers at fault for crowding. She explains, “Camping used to be something you did on vacation or a long weekend, not year around with all the amenities of home. Full-timers are the cause of all the crowding. They just stay as long as allowed and then move to another park. Small county parks, BLM, and Forest Service have actual campgrounds, not trailer parks. They also have time limits.”

Promote inclusivity, not criminalization of poverty

Ana D. reflects on encampments of the poor and disenfranchised. She says, “Foreclosures and evictions are about to rise right off the charts. America is going mobile. Attempts to corral the marginalized would create yet another later-regretted system of concentration camps. We’d better prioritize legislation that promotes sane inclusivity rather than the hysterical criminalization of poverty. Requirements for quietness, cleanliness, tidiness, orderly and considerate behaviors, conformity with reasonable parking time limitations— these will do us all more good in the long run than neighborhood parking zones and encampments with no unsupervised exits.”

Crowded and dire in Canada, too

Natalie M. finds the Canadian rental market high and RV spots hard to find. “I know this article is about the USA, but here in western Canada we lost dozens of sites due to the floods over the last few years. Many are in RVs because the rental market is scarce and over-priced. We just got a new Sandpiper and it took us a month to find a spot with full hookups an hour farther away. Now our commute is two hours to work. The average monthly rent if you can get it is CA$1,400-$2,500. It’s definitely getting crowded and dire. I didn’t realize it was also getting bad in the USA!”

Build it yourself and leave the RV parks behind

Large M. is done with make-do camping and they built their own RV and definitely do not like RV parks! “2003, after a half-century of make-do camping in lesser rigs, we built our ‘Expedition Vehicle.’ Two decades full-time live-aboard, we boondock exclusively… summers up rough logger tracks to remote mountain lakes, winters on isolated Baja beaches. We have zero interest in an RV resort with folks ‘just stopping by to say ‘hi!’, shuffleboard tournaments and canasta marathons, a perky ‘Activities Director’, nor name badges. Our caravan chums are in a vast variety of home-made rigs, built on converted commercial trucks… and each of our rigs are chosen for zero computers, zero exhaust fluid, few gadgets and gizmos. Weird, eh?”

Don’t want to pay for water parks, concrete pads or patio furniture

J P. finds prices going up and an increase in unwanted amenities. “We live in the mid-Atlantic region. Cost and site availability impact our camping most. Ever-rising fuel costs to tow, and an average increase of 10-15% in site fees per year restrict our range of camping to a 200-mile radius from our home base. We camp with two other families. We’ve found that if you don’t plan and reserve by February, it’s difficult to reserve sights next to, or near, your camping buddies.

“We’ve also found the industry’s move towards an increase in campground amenities causes an even greater increase in cost. I don’t need or want to pay extra in my site fee for water parks, asphalt or concrete parking pads, patio furniture, and BBQ grills on every site. All that being said, I’ll still continue to go camping.”

Tent campers finding same issues as RVers

Jason N. sees costs rise and availability plummet for tent campers, too. “We are tent campers and it used to be a great way to get out of town on the cheap. However, in the past, say, 10 years but certainly now post-pandemic, the cost makes us second-guess if we should just hotel, Airbnb or go glamping with single sites. Unless you find a decent state campground with few amenities, these private camps are often charging $70–$120 a night.

“The higher is the resort-style camp. When it’s just the adults we don’t mind the $17 state camp with just a decent shower, but when trying to haul the kids for a weekend, they want the playgrounds and pools, etc., so it’s a catch-22. Lastly, we used to be able to roll up and get a site. Now if you don’t book and plan prior (which is hard with work), all you see is no vacancies….”

Had planned to sell house and travel full-time; no more

Carol M. changed plans after their long RV trip. “We traveled for five months this winter. We were planning to sell our house and travel full-time but have changed our minds. It is difficult to find spots even in the winter across the country but especially in Florida. We are members of Thousand Trails and thank goodness for that, but all parks are in disrepair and too tight. Boondocking is a better choice but you can only stay in one place for so long because of water storage issues. Corporations have priced people out of camping. When you factor in the cost of RV, gas, repairs and then sites costing $75 to $180 or more a night you might as well stay in a hotel.”

Full-time couple with children asking for our advice

Elaine J. is full-time with two children and has neighbor problems. She is asking for input from our RV readers. She writes, “My husband and I decided to go full-time living in an RV. We have two children that are not teens yet. How do children like the RV style of living? Do they want a change when they become teens?

“Also, we live in KOA because it is a nicer park and has extras that attract people. Living in any park full-time you have to follow rules. We follow rules but the neighbor is always complaining about anything my children or we do. I am changing spaces ìn a month to keep the peace. I will pay more for the space and will have new neighbors as the park is big and I don’t know everyone on that side. How do you handle neighbors who have a problem with you? I don’t need a restraining order against me.” Do you have any advice for Elaine?

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

Read last week’s Crowded Campgrounds column: The ‘nomadic lifestyle’ has finally come to an end

##RVT1100b