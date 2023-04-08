The ‘nomadic lifestyle’ has finally come to an end

RV sales have slowed (finally) and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Rates skyrocketing? Work camp!

Bob S. found rates skyrocketed but found a way to make things work. He explains, “We’re not full-timers per se, but we spend seven months/year in our RV. For the last 10 years, we have spent every other summer near Yellowstone NP in full hook-up RV parks. We enjoyed a monthly rate of $650 to $750 including electric. When we tried to make our reservations for last summer, we found that all RV parks within 30 miles of an entrance to Yellowstone were charging $80 to $100 or more per night ($2,400 to $3,000/mo.). No weekly or monthly or other discounts were offered. But, where there’s a will, there’s a way; we still spent last summer near Yellowstone, but we had to find work camper positions.”

Drive around and find a site in Florida…

Richard H. knows sites are booked up in Florida but has a tip to find one: “Here in Florida this winter, we’re finding campgrounds are booked up like always. BUT, in Florida, there are many, many RV parks everywhere! Some are not listed anywhere, but in driving around we see tons of them. Also finding many RVers use Florida campgrounds as their winter destination, so they do not travel—they just park for a few months. Many RV parks seem to like this as they fill most spots quickly for the winter season.”

Parks don’t need to care about campers anymore

David C. notes that if they have to stay five months to have a nice site they may as well buy a house. Here’s why: “We love to stay at state and county parks where we are not stacked in like sardines. We find ourselves on the computer at midnight trying to lock in two weeks at a park and mostly fail. If we do get two weeks we can’t find parks to move to for another two weeks as some of you have to make your reservations six months in advance.

“We are now staying at a private park crammed in with some of the worst water we have ever seen. We have to change our triple filter setup every week and can only use the water to flush toilets and the shower. Also, we have lost our water five times this month and one day we lost our power for eight hours as the power company was replacing transformers. Never is there any advanced notice given.

“The parks don’t seem to care as they don’t have to worry about finding tenants anymore. On a trip to Montana last summer, we stopped at a park only needing an outlet for the night and were charged $99. Gouging is rampant. Greed seems to be the problem these days. It is not uncommon to see hotel rooms cheaper than parking on asphalt in your RV. The park we are now in is owned by a corporation and they simply don’t care.

“I am investigating solar panels so we can start boondocking. The only way to camp affordably anymore in parks is to stay a month or more. The premium sites are available to folks who want to stay a minimum of five months. If we do that, then we might as well purchase a home in the area. The nomadic lifestyle has come to an end.”

Big mistake to live in an RV

David C. compares the appreciation of RVs and houses. He writes, “I feel that someone who sells their home for living in an RV in retirement is making a big mistake. Just like cars, RVs depreciate in value, unlike your home, which probably appreciated big time in the past few years. The term ‘recreational vehicle’ always sticks in my head. RVs are built for recreational use. Not permanent living.”

Love KOAs

Debi K. loves KOAs! “We love KOA campgrounds and stay strictly there unless there’s nothing nearby as an option. They are cleaner than other campgrounds. They are charming and usually have amenities that the other campgrounds do not have. Of course, the weekends are typically sold out, but as a couple that can travel any day we want, that’s not a big deal for us.”

Campground crowding forces you to be a better planner

Bobby S. plans his trips well in advance. “Yes, they (campgrounds) are booked. I have given up going last-minute camping. No such thing. Book my four trips a year plenty in advance and have gotten used to that. Campgrounds are the same to me. I camp during the week. Never on weekends, so crowding isn’t usually a problem. Not seeing more seasonal or permanent, but I really don’t notice that. Non-resident fees will force me to stay within the state of California. Too bad because I really wanted to see Glacier and Bryce Canyon. I won’t go to campgrounds that charge you a fee to camp and then an entrance fee at the gate. Yes, crowding will affect me, but, as I said, I book plenty ahead of time and for weekday camping. It forces you to be a better planner.”

“It’s all what you make of it”

Dawn L. books one weekend a month for the season. “We camp here in central Pennsylvania and still love it. The average price is $55-75 a night, which is reasonable, I think. No problem getting a single site or booking for our group of eight. We have been looking for new campgrounds to stay instead of old faithfuls. We are booked for one weekend a month for the 2023 season. Most sites are plenty big enough and have all you need for a great weekend. It’s all what you make of it.”

The pandemic changed many things

Suzanne W. has noticed a lot of changes, particularly no refunds. “Hi. We full-time RV; we started in 2017. We started small and worked up to a bigger camper. It was fun the first couple years, then the pandemic hit. It has changed many things. We do have to get reservations made long before the stay. In the summer especially.

“We also noticed the big corporations buying the smaller RV resorts. They raise rates for seasonal people and put no money into the infrastructure. Many parks have sewer problems! And it smells! The one we are at now. You pay upfront for your stay, too. No refunds. You are stuck. It’s not good. We are looking for a place to want to live year-round. It’s not here in Yuma. California got too expensive.”

“Said enough for now”

Tom M. sees the changes in RV parks, too. He writes, “Yes, you are correct. You must book far in advance if you want a spot or you’re out of luck. Yes, you see the same as we do, campgrounds are getting less attractive as they change their amenities. One used to offer cable TV, now they don’t and they just raised their monthly rate by $100. They no longer have paper towels in the bathroom, they installed a rest area hand dryer. Now they changed the shower heads in showers so it takes twice as long to get the soap off. That is one campground I’m getting away from. There is more but I’ve said enough for now.”

Investment in a new trailer a mistake?

Larry L. has been reading about the issues that a lot of people have had finding sites and wondering if they made a mistake. Here’s why: “We have been exclusively boondocking in National Forest Service areas in Colorado with virtually no problems the last few years. Mainly, because it was very hard to reserve anything during Covid. But, given the cynicism about reservable sites I keep seeing here, I’m beginning to wonder if our recent investment in a new trailer will come to be a mistake. We want to travel the country, but I can’t imagine going on long trips without securing sites in areas we’re not familiar with. And that looks to be a big problem moving forward.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

