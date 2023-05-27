Military campgrounds more accessible, changed rules

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

RV park manager speaks out

Carol S. has seen profound changes in the RV parks, too. She writes: “The changes in campgrounds and RV parks have been profound in the past decade. As a retired RV park manager that works part-time now, I have first-hand knowledge of these changes. RV parks are expensive to own or to operate—most must make a year’s expenses in just a few months. This is true both in the Pacific Northwest (summer) and the Desert Southwest (winter), where we share our time.

“Just as inflation and migration have affected us personally, the RV parks have been equally affected while additional costs like insurance, permits, upkeep, and taxes add to an already tight budget. As for reservations, in the not-too-distant past, we made our phone calls to the owner or manager and secured it with a promise of coming on a certain date. That was great for the camper, but not so for the park when you were a no-show without paying for the site first.

“Now it is all online, rarely talking to a person. This has guaranteed the park or campground gets paid, but no more just showing up and getting a site. It also adds to the cost—reservation systems usually charge per reservation and it can be significant.”

Have you looked at motel prices lately?

Bill J. took a cross-country trip and motel prices were high, too. He writes: “I haven’t had many problems at all booking any sites for this summer’s 5-month travels. I honestly don’t stay in state parks often but use private parks. My go-to when full-timing was KOA, not for the amenities, but I’ve found in 7 years of travel that they almost always have large pull-thrus. I had a 41’ motorhome plus a car hauler. I have more flexibility in sites now that I am 35’ with a toad.

“Prices are indeed much higher at all parks. Many seem shocked, but I would ask have they looked at motel/hotel prices lately? I’m afraid if they did, cardiac arrest might be a possibility. I took a cross-country car trip to get my niece’s car for her. Oregon to Florida and $135 a night in a Motel 6 in the middle of nowhere was my cheapest night! Open your eyes, RV parks aren’t in a vacuum! Everything costs more … much more. Why would you think running an RV park is any different?”

Not leaving it to chance

Mike M. has traveled extensively and has experienced issues with crowding, too. He says, “Having traveled/camped to Alaska from Pennsylvania twice for three months (once via the Southwest in 2022 and once through the middle of the U.S in 2018), we have experienced all of the issues mentioned previously by people that camped for many years.

“We learned early on for these long trips to plan a year in advance so as to have campgrounds where we wanted to stay and not leave it to chance while on the road. Gone (mostly) are the days of many sites available when on the road. Planning ahead also allows you to choose the price range you want to spend and not leave it to chance.”

Searching more, but that’s the fun!

Richard B. has a great attitude about finding campsites. He tells us: “We’re on our trip back east from Arizona and, as with last year, no problem finding sites. Have to search a little more but that’s the fun of it. It would be pretty boring if everything fell into place. Prices are what they are. As for kids, they’re no problem. Most are noisy but that’s what kids do.”

Just waiting for this generation of campers to move on

Nancy S. is just waiting for folks to drop out of being campers. She says, “The Northeast is awful as far as pricing, available spots, and folks not caring about leaving a site better than they found it. We’re just ‘suffering through it’ until this new generation of campers moves on to the next shiny thing. We don’t camp during holidays and know what we’re in for if we go on the weekends. I didn’t realize how much I’d prefer winter camping!”

Campsite reserved but empty equals less crowding

Mike V. has a twist on the empty sites. He writes, “What’s funny to read is complaints are 1) campgrounds are too crowded, 2) campsites are ‘reserved’ but are empty, causing campgrounds to look 1/2 filled—pissing people off that they can’t get those sites. You would think the ‘crowded’ folks would be happy there are so many empty ‘reserved’ sites? My experience has been more people and families that don’t respect others and the environment. More toys and gadgets are brought cluttering up the sites.”

Saving $100 a night dry camping

Joseph B. is opting for dry camping more and more often. He remarks: We just returned from a 5,600-mile trip. Many camps we checked were now in that $100-a-night ‘resort’ model. We went dry camping for most of the 4-week trip except for three days in Indiana while our 5th wheel was being serviced and seven days in New Mexico due to the heat there. Our mode is now dry camping as often as possible. It will pay for our solar installation in no time at the $100 a night we are saving!”

Change in access to Military Parks

Stephen W. let us know that the change in access to Military Parks opens it up for more people. “As retired military, we have started using military campgrounds as an alternative to the more expensive private campgrounds. Since DOD changed their access rules, ANYONE who has a DD-214 now has access to DOD/Military facilities. Hopefully, with the slowdown in RV sales and more people giving up the RV lifestyle, fewer people will RV, and campground prices will decrease.”

Writers note: I will admit I had no idea what a DD-214 is so looked it up. It is the military discharge paper. It certifies release from military service and is also proof of military service.

Great tip

Robert V. shares a great tip for finding campsites: “I find if you can go camping right after a long weekend campgrounds aren’t as busy.”

