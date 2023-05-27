Friday, May 26, 2023

Reader Letters

Reader asks: Can one still go camping with no plans or reservations?

By RV Travel
Here’s a letter we received this week from reader Jeff B. We have a feeling you’re going to have plenty of answers for him…

He writes:

For years I have only used my truck camper for “camping” on-site at car swap meets and car shows, but there was a time that I could just head off in a direction with no plans or camping reservations. Can a family still do that? I still have dreams of just going down the state roads and seeing what different towns and communities offer as sites to see without worrying that we must plan every detail down to the minute. This would be an interesting article.

Thank you and your staff for the great articles and for having them put together in the email format. I know that it takes a lot of work to keep turning the articles out.

We cover this topic a lot and our writers share their experiences often, but what do you think? Is it still possible to get out on the road with no plans or reservations, or are those days gone, or long gone? Please leave your answers for Jeff in the comments below. We all look forward to reading them. Thank you!

