Reservations: ‘These days, you get what you’re willing to pay for’

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than was the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Make adjustments or you’re roadkill!

Craig P. has some true, thought-provoking life lesson advice: “I’m finding that you get what you are willing to pay. I prefer concrete/asphalt pads, especially near sand and water, and am willing to pony up. Making reservations far in advance has worked for me, although I would rather pay a deposit than the whole enchilada and have the campground sit on my money for the year, generally, until we use the site. Camping IS different than times past… you either travel a happy road and make adjustments in the present, or you are roadkill. It’s a big world and there’s room for all of us.”

Kids okay, no-shows not

Debbie J. saw kids well-behaved with parents who were kid-aware, but she is not happy about the no-shows. She writes, “We just got back to the Northwest after a Southwest trip that was almost a month long. It was spring break, so, yes, there were way more kids than normal during the school year but all the children we saw were very well-behaved. The parents were aware of what their kiddos were up to. As far as noise later at night, not a problem. Of course, we did have chilly weather and waking up to snow and 14 degrees does tend to keep most of us close to the heater in the evening, lol!

“I do think something needs to be done about no-show campers. Saw many campsites in the full campground with reservation markings but the people never did come. They need to release the site after the first night of not showing up and with no refunds.”

No-shows in national parks too

Stanley W. also writes about no-shows in national parks: “The biggest problem is the epidemic of reserved National Park/National Forest sites that are not occupied and not canceled so others may use the campsite.”

Not taking the bait?

Bobby S. is not going to tell us his secrets! He sends this message: “I tend to camp during … wait, why would I tell you my secret? Then I wouldn’t be able to take advantage as I used to! Everyone would be FOMOing in on my idea and it wouldn’t benefit me anymore. Sorry, I’m not taking the bait.”

Writer’s note: For those of you that don’t know what “FOMO” means—I had to look it up for fear it may have been something—ummm—inappropriate. It’s slang for “Fear of Missing Out”. Years ago I also had to look up “lol”. I thought my kids were telling me “Lots of Love”…

Competing for the reservation drop

Barry G. agrees with the difficulty of making reservations but is not telling us his next move. He says, “This is true to my experience. In April, I planned a trip from Phoenix to Jasper, Alberta, and back in August. Finding campsites was sometimes hard and weekends were the worst. I have two reservations yet to make and have set alarms on my phone to get those when they drop online (and won’t tell you where they are lest you beat me in line…).”

Compact and flexible

Al L. always finds a spot and is very, very flexible: “Haven’t had an issue. Still don’t make reservations. That said, I don’t really want to stay anywhere for a month. Not even two weeks, in most cases. A couple of nights or a week are plenty for me. Instead of going bigger, I’ve downsized over the years. My rig is small and self-sufficient with enough power to last at least a week off-grid (indefinite with good sun). I can sleep on a side street, in a Walmart parking lot, or a truck stop/rest area if I don’t find a perfect campsite for the evening. If a place has a couple of nights, I’ll take it. If they have a week, I’ll take that. And if I have to move sites three times during a stay, that’s fine, too. In the worst-case scenario, I can afford to book a hotel room for a night—but, I’ve never had to do it. I think it’s all about being compact in size and flexible.”

Motorhome parked for a year

Steven D. couldn’t find a three-month spot and parked his motorhome for a year. He reports, “I’m a traveling nurse who uses an RV as my housing while on assignment. Since the pandemic, it has gotten harder and harder for me to find an RV spot for three months at a time. There are more full-time RV people due to rising housing costs. RV parks aren’t taking reservations more than a couple weeks in advance and I actually parked my motorhome for a year because I was so frustrated.”

2011 vs. 2023: Then and now

Maureen M. tells us about the difference in her travels to Alaska then and now: “Our first RV trip in 2011 was from Florida to Alaska. Only had two nights reserved the whole time and did fine. Now every night has to be reserved. But KOA isn’t a problem for us because it’s not camping to us, just an overnight stop close to the interstate. Our first choices of State and National Parks/Forests are just as crowded. Don’t know why.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

Please use the form below to answer one or more of these questions, or tell us what you’ve experienced with campground crowding in general.

