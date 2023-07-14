‘We don’t use the campground amenities but have to pay for them anyway!’ Can you relate?

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? Is it easier to find a campsite now, particularly in state and national parks? Campgrounds are changing and evolving, some for the better and some for the worse. RV Travel readers discuss their experiences and offer a few tips to help other campers find that perfect spot.

Here are a few observations from our readers.

Chance to let campground owner know what you would like!

David S. is asking readers for recommendations as he expands his park. This is the chance to let an owner know what you would want! He writes, “I’m thinking about expanding my park that would include RVs and vans. My location is just off Interstate 20 in Mississippi. I’d appreciate any recommendations before I build.”

Kids run wild and parents don’t care

Art S. has a lot to say about kids and their parents in the campground. He writes, “Campgrounds are unjustifiably expensive. Parents let the kids run wild. The noise is unbelievable. What has happened to camping and an appreciation of nature? Camping has become an overpriced dumping ground for parents that don’t care and their disrespectful kids that don’t know how to act in public.”

Don’t RV and never will

Frank W. laments that the first-come, first-served days are gone. He says, “I don’t RV and never will, not because of a cost thing. I just can’t stand bringing all that unnecessary stuff with me. We get way more out of the days by bringing the bare minimum so we can pack up our camp in as little as 15 minutes and be off to enjoy what we are actually out there to do, without the pain of dragging around a giant trailer that will limit you to where you can go.

“That being said, there has definitely been a shift. Campgrounds cater to RV people as, of course, they are the ones who spend the most money on the campsites. It’s a bit sad that the days of a percentage of the sites being first-come are gone. There are plenty of adventurous people like us that don’t always stick to a plan, especially when weather moves in. I find a lot of the time we end up paying for sites we don’t use just because of the reservation system and in turn that stops others from picking up those spots that we decided to leave.

“In my opinion, there should be a percentage of spots on first-come, first-served in all national campgrounds. The sites would always be filled and the option for the RV types to reserve would still be there too. There are two types of people that camp: ones that hang around campgrounds (RVs) and ones that just need a place to sleep when they come out of the mountains. Any government campgrounds should cater to both.”

Took contacting 63 campgrounds to reserve 31!

Gene S. had a big trip to plan and it was particularly hard to reserve in the north. He explains, “In February 2023, I made reservations for a trip from Southern CA to Minnesota and back by way of Glacier National Park then back south to CA, from July through August 2023. I had to book 31 campgrounds and it took me to 63 campgrounds to get the 31 I planned for. Every one of the campgrounds from Utah to Minn. to Idaho down to McDermitt, NV, were either full or had just one or two spots left. Below Utah and Nevada, there were no delays getting a campground. But oh, in the northern states, even five months early was a bugger getting a place for our 34-foot fifth-wheel trailer.”

Use campgrounds like a hotel

Conni C. books a campsite for a place to just stay and explore the area. She emailed, “We use campgrounds like a hotel/motel. We set up and head out early to see the things we’re in that area to see and don’t come back until late afternoon to eat and relax by the campfire. We don’t use the amenities, but we have to pay for them because, just like a hotel, we want a nice, clean spot for the two or three days we’re there. I make our main reservations as early in the year as I can, then add a weekend here and there through the year if my husband can get the time off. We try and go at least two, three-day weekends a month, maybe a four-day one thrown in here and there. I have no secrets except booking early and being willing to pay for what you want.”

Just want a safe, clean campground

Veronica M. doesn’t need all the amenities but still has to pay for them. She writes, “We live in California, in Sonoma County, and just bought a 5th wheel. We have been camping for years at places like KOAs mostly because we had a young daughter. We are noticing huge price increases. The more amenities, the more they charge. Even a river site with full-hook-ups is going up as well. It’s hard now because our daughter doesn’t camp with us anymore, so we don’t need all the added amenities. Sometimes we just want a safe, clean campground to rest our heads.”

Seasonal campers leave and the site stays empty

Jim J. commented on the empty but reserved sites, particularly the empty seasonal ones. “At what point is the next tier reservation more cost-effective? How many days before the weekly fee is equal to or less than the daily fee? How many weeks before the monthly fee is equal to or less than the weekly rate?

“I suspect some of those empty-but-reserved sites fall into this category. Then there are seasonal campers who take short ‘vacations’ and leave the primary campground. Their paid-for site sits empty waiting for the seasonal guest to return. Most campgrounds prohibit ‘sub-leases’ (for good reason), but would it benefit both the longer-term camper and the RV park to buy back some of that empty site time and sell it to overnight campers as a non-reservable first-come, first-served site?”

Writers note: We just stayed at a very nice RV park in Minnesota that takes seasonal reservations and people pay by the week. If the seasonal decides to leave for a week or more, they are not charged and the park rents the site out.

5th wheel for sale

Friz F. is done. He tells us why here: “The days of ‘Honey, it’s 3:00. We had better start looking for a campground’ are gone. Long gone. A couple of years ago after being told ‘No, we are no longer with Passport America and are full,’ we spent the night in a parking lot. Our 5th wheel is for sale.”

Reserved KOA six months ago and parked next to a leaking sewer hose

Wayne B. is not camped at a top-of-the-line KOA! He writes, “At present, we are sitting in a KOA. I estimate that well over half of the occupied sites are long-term. Doesn’t seem to be many restrictions on RV types. A ragged old school bus is two sites down. A dilapidated Class A is right behind me with a leaking sewer connection. When I walked by on the adjacent walking path it smelled like the old-time outhouses. But, we do have a shaded spot that we reserved 6 months ago.”

Witnessed prices go up, up up

Rick S. started full-timing in 2019 and is feeling the price pinch, too. He writes, “My wife and I started full-time RVing in 2019. Having crossed the U.S. five times, we have witnessed prices go up from an average of $35 – $55 a night in 2019 to between $85 – $125 and higher per night in 2023. Due to the cost of fuel these days (2-3x’s higher), we find it more difficult to travel in our 40-foot DP motorhome. We find that price gouging is in play at 70% of the RV parks we have looked into in the last 2 years. Lord forbid you need service on your rig and if you do, avoid Camping World at all costs or prepare to be taken for a ride while you get the worst quality service and poor repairs that don’t last.”

Now, some questions for you:

Are you finding campgrounds booked up? Or is finding a place to stay not a problem?

Are campgrounds changing for the better or for the worse?

Are you seeing more permanent and seasonal RV parks?

Are rising costs affecting your camping style?

If campgrounds continue to be crowded and RVing continues to become more popular, will it affect how or when you RV?

Do you have any tips or secrets you’d like to share about finding campgrounds that aren’t as crowded?

