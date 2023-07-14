RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 14, 2023

Issue 2165

Today’s thought

“Keep smiling, because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.” ―Marilyn Monroe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mac & Cheese Day!

On this day in history: 1965 – Mariner 4 flyby of Mars takes the first close-up photos of another planet. The photographs take approximately six hours to be transmitted back to Earth.

Tip of the Day

The importance of tire and wheel balancing, plus more tire info

By Steven Fletcher

To get optimum tire performance from your RV tires, the weight of the tire and wheel assembly must be balanced. Out-of-balance tires tend to cup and wear excessively at the heavy spot. Wheel balancing should be performed when:

• Tires are mounted on wheels;

• A tire and wheel are moved to another position; or

• A flat has been repaired or replaced.

Continue reading much more about tires

Saturday, July 15, from 8-9 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What does ‘Passive’ mean on my Mercedes Sprinter dashboard?

Dear Dave,

I’ve tried the owner’s manual, Google, Mercedes-Benz website and my MB dealer’s shop foreman. No one or nothing can tell me what this message means. I have a 2021 Sprinter chassis Delano motorhome. While in cruise, if you press the accelerator for a little more speed this message [in picture] appears. What does it mean? Any help? —Ken, 2021 Delano Mercedes Sprinter

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Build a foam teardrop trailer for under $1500!

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever heard of a foam teardrop trailer? The team from Playing with Sticks is here to give us the lowdown. It turns out foam has a lot of advantages, including being lightweight, an incredible insulator, more water-resistant than plywood, and incredibly versatile. According to the video, people can build a road-worthy foam teardrop trailer for as little as $1,500!

Click here to watch

If you plan to buy or sell your RV online, read this first

By Janet Groene

An Oregon couple plans to retire in 2023 and hopes to travel by RV for five years. They narrowed their choice to a Class C motorhome. On their “must” list are Brand A or Brand B … No local dealers could find anything close to their needs, so they went online. They found good candidates in Rhode Island, southern Illinois and Louisiana. With their work schedule, they can’t go in person. Should they buy sight unseen? … Read great tips for buying or selling your RV online from Janet Groene and Rachel Heseltine, Vice-President of Consumer Growth at RVTrader.com, here.

Reader poll

Is your RV longer than 24 feet or shorter?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Keep that A/C squirrel free!

Gary J. reports: “We got back to Florida to find out squirrels had taken up residence in our rooftop A/C. I purchased a few pieces of gutter-guard screen at Home Depot and trimmed them to fit under my shrouds. Laced them on with [stainless steel] wire—and no more squatters.” Thanks, Gary!

Website of the day

60 Easy Dinner Recipes To Keep Your Wallet Happy

This is a great list from Delish of 60 recipes that, you guessed it, are easy and budget-friendly! What’s better than that? Happy cookin’!

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Bacon Chipotle Mac N Cheese

by Lora DiGs from Staten Island, NY

What a unique take on macaroni and cheese. The evaporated milk does indeed make this very creamy. Bacon and chipotle give the mac and cheese a nice smoky flavor. Chipotle also gives it a kick of spice. This was so easy to prepare on the stovetop. No oven is needed. If you’re looking to ramp up your traditional mac and cheese, give this recipe a try.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The only building on the National Historic Landmark Registry outside of the U.S. is located in… If you guessed Morocco, you’re correct! The Tangier American Legation building in Tangier, Morocco, is the first and only piece of public property owned and maintained by the U.S. government outside of the U.S.

*What is the most covered song of all time? Guess, find out in yesterday’s trivia, then sing along!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Serenity is a 13 1/2-year-old kitty we adopted from the Pima County Animal Care Center in Tucson. She had, to our knowledge, never traveled in an RV or even over distances in a car. Our worries (based on previous kitties) were that she’d be scared and cry at the start of each leg, especially if the road was bumpy. SURPRISE, she was a dream. She settled into her open carrier (soft padded) and promptly went to sleep for the entire ride (usually 200-275 miles). She’s this RVer’s dream, and seems to be fine with the smaller space in the RV but is thrilled that the RV has a king bed.” —Bob Schilling

Leave here with a laugh

I’ve started investing in stocks. First, it was chicken, then beef, and now I just bought vegetable. Despite the potential risks, I believe that one day I’ll be a boullionaire.

