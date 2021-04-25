Campground and RV Park News, April 24, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.



DATELINE: April 24, 2021

ARIZONA HAS NEW FIRST-CLASS RV RESORT

Now open in Apache Junction is the gated, 129-site Campground USA. All sites have full hook-ups. Features include horseshoe pits, laundry, showers, Wi-Fi and cable by subscription to long-term guests, swimming pool, spa, dog park, 30/50-amp service and a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse. Good Sam members get a 10% discount. Located in the Superstition Mountains, the new campground is in a popular tourism area known for its sunsets, scenery, museums, restaurants, entertainment and hiking trails. (480) 877-8880.

ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN ATTRACTION HAS RV SITES

Memorial Day through October 30, performances of The Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs invites RV travelers to stay overnight with full hook-ups for $35. Pets welcome. Experience performances, tours, a movie, the Noah’s Ark Petting Zoo and museums at Christ of the Ozarks, a year-round Biblical attraction. The mountains also offer biking and hiking trails, camping, historic sites, shopping and restaurants. Go here for info.

FLORIDA RESORT ADDS 125 RV SUITES

The Cabana Club Resort, Auburndale, is a KOA showplace of cottages, RV sites and a world of amenities in the heart of bustling Central Florida. Now it’s adding 125 oversize, paved RV sites with 50-amp power, free Wi-Fi, cable access and picnic table. Located with easy access to both Orlando-land and Tampa Bay area attractions, its sites are available for rallies of ten RVs or more, and a Rally Room is provided. The resort is on Lake Myrtle for water skiing and wakeboarding. The resort-style pool is family-friendly. (863) 455-7335

GEORGIA STATE PARK REMEMBERS FALLEN SOLDIERS

The glow of luminaries will provide a thoughtful day of thanks for American Veterans on May 29, Memorial Day weekend, at Magnolia Springs State Park, Millen. Provide your loved one’s name at time of purchase of a luminary. It will be written on the luminary and all luminaries will be placed in the park’s Camp Lawton field. At 7:30 p.m., a lighting ceremony will be held and luminaries will stay lit throughout the weekend. The park has 26 RV sites, fishing, a splash pad, and playgrounds. $5 plus $5 parking. Call the park at (478) 982-1660 for more info. For reservations call (800) 864-7275.

IDAHO STATE PARK ANNOUNCES GROWTH PLANS, ART FESTIVAL

The annual Thousand Springs Art Festival on Ritter Island, Wendell, is scheduled for September 25-26 this year and that’s not all the big news from Thousand Springs State Park, Hagerman. Actually a group of five parks and natural treasures, the area is also home to the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument, where a new Visitor Center is expected to be completed by fall. It’s a joint venture of NPS and the state. A new bridge to Ritter Island is under construction, and the 50-site Billingsley Creek Campground is slated to open in 2023. Campgrounds dot the area, so plan carefully depending on the area you’ll be visiting. (208) 837-4505

MINNESOTA MUSIC FESTIVAL OFFERS FAMILY CAMPING

Festival attendees at the WE Fest Country Music Festival at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes have a choice of three family campgrounds with a number of hook-up choices and price ranges. All entrants must have festival tickets as well as camping reservations. Festival dates are August 5-7, with various options for early campground entry. Headliners are Florida Georgia Line on day one, Dierks Bentley on day two, and Blake Shelton on the last day. Dozens more groups, band and solo acts fill in the hours of performances that make up this festival weekend. VIP concert tickets come with catered meals and reserved seats. VIP camping is a separate ticket. Go to for more.

MISSOURI WINERY HOSTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates are July 16-18 for the rousing Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton. The 70-acre site has space for RV camping but no hook-ups. Headliners for the festival are Granger Smith and Great White, followed by a long list of artists performing county, bluegrass, rock and blues. From food trucks to fireworks, this is one of the Show Me state’s music events of the year. Local rural causes including the animal shelter benefit. Order tickets here. For additional information contact the festival team at MidAmericaMusicFestival@gmail. com.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND ON THREE-YEAR EXPANSION

Lake George Riverview Campground & Resort in Lake George, now with a total of 170 campsites, is completing an expansion project involving rebuilding of some campsites, new pavilion and swimming pool, and the addition of 75 new sites. Full hook-up includes cable and 50/30/20-amp electricity. Many are terraced sites with a view of Schroon River. Older campsites have been rebuilt. The children’s play area has been renewed and scheduled kids’ activities are held most weekends. Info here or phone (518) 623-9444.

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND READY TO ENTERTAIN

At Southwoods RV Resort in Bryon, a new 40 X 80-foot recreation hall with a stage and warming kitchen is ready for showtime, along with new restrooms. This spring 36 more full hook-up campsites with 50-amp electric are being added. Folks get together often for coffee and donuts or potlucks. See horses race at Batavia Downs Racetrack, go bird watching in the Bergen Swamps and shop for antiques in nearby Batavia. Click here or phone (585) 548-9002.

UTAH’S NEW CAMPGROUND “NOT YOUR GRANDMA’S”

At the Southern Utah RV Resort, Washington, developers determined to take a fresh approach to clean amenities and quick settling-in for RV travelers. A destination as well as a home base central to five national parks and a sea of red desert sightseeing, the park offers 80 RV sites and 18 premium sites, all with full hook-ups including Wi-Fi and 50-amp power. Amenities include putting greens, laundry, a pet park, pickleball and basketball courts, and a big pavilion. Read the rules about older model RVs and banned dog breeds. (435) 669-2242

