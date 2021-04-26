By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Why do my RV batteries only last a year or two?

What can I do to extend the life of my RV lead-acid batteries?

How do I maintain my RV lead-acid batteries?

These are all good questions and, yes, a common problem among RV owners is having to replace their lead-acid RV batteries every year or two. There are several reasons for this, but in most scenarios, the cause is the batteries are left in a discharged state for a long period of time. When this happens, sulfation starts forming on the lead plates, and the battery dies long before it should.

The good news is, the more you understand about lead-acid batteries the longer the batteries will last. The last set of lead-acid batteries I had in our RV lasted almost 7 years and they were cycled hundreds of times. In the below video I offer 5 tips to extend the life of your lead-acid batteries. Click to play.

