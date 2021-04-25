Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 143,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions from our readers.

Sunday, April 25, 2021

Host Scott Linden is back with another dose of RV news, information and entertainment. See the lists of guests and topics (you'll thoroughly enjoy Roger Marble's discussion about RV tires), and listen to the podcast by clicking here. Oh, almost forgot. Eric Johnson offers tips about gear to help you get online while on the road.

NEWS HEADLINES

Proposed Texas law could limit overnight RV parking in any public space in entire state

A bill that would target homeless “campers” in Texas could have unintended yet far-reaching impacts on RVers looking for a quick overnight stop in the Lone Star State. Texas Senate Bill 987 is working its way through the Texas Legislature in Austin. As written, the bill would essentially prohibit all camping in “public spaces.,” which could even include parking lots like Walmart. A violation would be charged as a Class C misdemeanor. Continue reading.

2021 North American Camping Report finds 2.6 million new camping households

Kampgrounds of America Inc. just released its 2021 North American Camping Report, and it confirms what most recreational vehicle owners already knew – there are a lot more new RVers out there. The North American Camping Report is a scientific survey of the trends and habits of campers in the U.S. and Canada. Kampgrounds of America Inc. has been commissioning the survey report every year since 2014. Nearly 4,000 surveys were completed in January 2021 for the Report. Learn more.

Out-of-state motorhomes are exempt in California smog plan

In early March we reported on the new pollution-reduction rule-making going on in California. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has been tasked by law to create new rules. These apply to diesel-powered vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 14,000 pounds or more. Under the proposed rule, ANY vehicle meeting that criteria, including motorhomes, will be required to undergo periodic emissions testing. After a lot of “intervention” from industry groups, CARB is retreating – a little. Out-of-state motorhomes are exempt. Read more.

DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

New Directory Lists Every Make, Model, and Manufacturer of RVs in the U.S.

If you’ve ever wondered how many RV manufacturers there are in America, RVtravel.com has a new, free, comprehensive 73-page directory listing every U.S. manufacturer. The directory, “RVs: Who Makes What,” also includes information on every make and model of RV produced in the United States.

“The exhaustive report is the result of hundreds of hours of research and fact checking,” said RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. “It’s the most comprehensive guide to RV manufacturers and their brands ever assembled. It’s an incredibly valuable tool for would-be RV buyers, especially those who favor one particular manufacturer more than others and want to focus their buying efforts on that brand.” Learn more and download a free copy of the publication.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s review, industry insider Tony Barthel looks at the new 2021 Kimbo Truck Camper: The “spaceship.” Tony writes, “Recently, someone showed me one of the most unusual truck campers I had ever seen and it reminded me a bit of something you’d see in one of those futuristic sci-fi movies. The camper in question is the Kimbo Camper. It’s an unusual design that works.” Read more and check out this spaceship-like RV here.

Yesterday’s review:

• 2021 Grand Design Transcend Xplor 200MK Travel Trailer

Last week’s reviews:

Capri Camper • 2021 KZ RV Sportsmen 231RK half-ton-towable fifth wheel • New Horizons RV Majestic M42IK6S Fifth Wheel • 2021 Winnebago Voyage 2639BHL Fifth Wheel • 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB Travel Trailer

Note to readers:

That was the RV week that was

April 18 –24, 2021

For some national park users it’s taken a little “getting used to” seeing park sites via shuttle bus. Now Yellowstone National Park visitors have a new learning curve: Driverless park shuttle buses. Starting May 24 the park will implement a pilot program. The shuttles from Beep Inc. (sounds faintly reminiscent of the Roadrunner cartoons) use GPS technology to get around, while scanning sensors look out for trouble and stop the rig if something (or someone) gets too close. In this pilot trial, a live, human attendant will ride along to presumably take over if a glitch develops. If the pilot program is successful, the Park Service says it may introduce driverless shuttles to other parks. Whatever is next? “Hello, I’m Ranger Robo, your first android park ranger!”

Planning your summer travels? It looks as though two-thirds of your fellow citizens are doing the same. From the start of June to the end of August, 67% of Americans plan to travel. That’s up 17% from those who planned spring travel. Expect plenty of Millennials on the roadway. More than 70% of that generation say they’ll travel, and of those who do, nearly half say they’ll travel by road. And be prepared, the biggest travel weeks will start on June 21 and June 28. Source: Tripadvisor.

You don’t even need to have caught COVID-19 to be affected by it. Oregon officials say during the pandemic, revenue dropped from the state’s lottery and other areas. Affected by the cash-flow were Oregon’s state parks. To jack up income, state park officials jacked up rates on non-resident RVers who used park facilities. It worked so well, a bill in the Oregon legislature would make it permanent, forcing non-residents to pay a 25% higher fee than the locals. Nearly half those camping in Oregon’s parks are from out-of-state. Projections are that the fee hike, if turned into law, will cause about 8% of non-residents to turn a “thumbs down” on camping there.

Planning on taking a trip into British Columbia with your RV? You may be changing those plans. Concerned with the spurt in COVID-19 infections in the province, public health officials are taking off the gloves – and putting on the masks. Police will be used to inspect travelers to ensure folks are not moving from one health district to the next unless on “essential” travel. RV parks and other tourist accommodation spots have agreed to refuse bookings from those out of their region – including those from the U.S. And if you’re thinking about coming into B.C. via ferry with an RV – forget it. Reservations aren’t allowed. Restrictions will continue until sometime after May 24 – Canada’s Victoria Day weekend.

Can you envision a future with a Class A motorhome fueled only by electricity? The technology is feasible, but there are still plenty of hurdles to overcome – one of which is practical charging stations spread out across the country. Visit Portland, Oregon, and you’ll find “Electric Island,” a fueling station that could easily juice-up that Class A. Less than a mile from Interstate 5, Electric Island is open to the public to charge anything from an electric car to a semi truck. A cooperative project between Daimler Trucks North America and utility Portland General Electric, it’s already wired for the future: When one megawatt charge technology comes on scene, Electric Island is ready to support it. That’s a charger that’s four times faster than the fastest available charge station of today.

Did a tire slasher “finger” himself in crime? Francesca Wikoff, of Maricopa, Arizona, wasn’t too happy when she found somebody had slashed her SUV tires. But she also found evidence at the scene that may point the finger at the crook: A part of a finger. Apparently the inept vandal whacked off his own digit in the process of doing the damage. A neighbor told police he heard a scream, followed by a fast departing car on the night of April 15. Also interesting, a trail of blood that led from the damaged tire, down the driveway, and to a neighboring home. Wikoff said the person who lives there had been in a dispute with her before the tire slashing incident. Cops say they haven’t been able to find the neighbor yet, but they do have the finger for evidence.

First responders to an “explosion” call in Ryan Township, Virginia, got quite a shock. Last Sunday, around 6:00 p.m., fire fighters were called out to the Locust Lake State Park. On arrival they found a motorhome on fire and a 70-ish woman lying on the ground outside the rig. A family dog, too, had been a victim of the RV explosion – he was blown through the front window. Another dog ran away but returned to the campsite the next day. The woman sustained face and neck burns; the dog blown through the windshield sustained minor burns. Investigators tied the explosion to an accidental propane leak.

Like to combine boating with your RV trips? You may be scratching a visit to Arizona’s Lake Powell this year. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is warning boaters that low water levels may make access limited – if not impossible – at times. Already Bullfrog Main Launch Ramp, Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp, Hite Launch Ramp, Stateline Launch Ramp, and Castle Rock Cut are closed. Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp will likely remain closed to motorized vessels this season. Human powered vessels may launch there (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards). Presently, Bullfrog North Launch Ramp, Wahweap Main Launch Ramp, and the Halls Crossing Launch Ramp are open, while Stateline Launch Ramp at Wahweap will reopen for the season on April 26. But don’t jump for joy – officials warn things could change. For the most up-to-date info, follow this link.

Say goodbye to one beneficent side effect of COVID-19: An oil inventory glut that led to low gas and diesel prices. When demand for oil crashed last year, pump prices dropped – a great time to travel, if you could. Oil companies were moaning and groaning, and space for storing oil was at a premium. But by February, only about 20% of that massive surplus remained. The “rebalancing,” in part due to the increased demand for oil and the tinkering of OPEC, now means fuel prices will likely continue to fly upwards. A blessing for oil company stockholders, and a curse for the rest of us.

It may be a record for the number of folks stuffed in a motorhome, then running from police. Officials say Vicente Villegas (20) from Riverside, California, was spotted by Border Patrol agents loading 40 people in his RV on the U.S. side of the Mexico border. He then headed down the road with the overloaded RV near San Diego, California. What followed on December 12, 2020 was a multi-hour chase, with police setting out stop-strips, and Villegas adroitly steering around the strips to continue the road trip. After two hours, police called it quits, and allowed the motorhome to go on its way. But two days later, police caught up with the speed-racer RVer cum human smuggler. A look at his cell phone images placed Villegas in the driver seat at the time of the chase. His use of his own ID when he bought the motorhome loaded up the DA’s evidence file. A judge decided his actions were enough to hold him without bond, and he now faces a five-year prison term, if convicted.

We’ve heard of firefighters rescuing cats stuck in trees – but a squirrel? Austin, Texas, fire crews were dispatched to an “animal in distress” call. On arrival, they found a squirrel, not “up a tree” but in a tree – knothole. The rascally rodent somehow got his head trapped in the knothole and couldn’t get out. It took a couple of minutes of concerted effort, but the two brave firefighters supported, twisted, and finally freed the nut-lover from the hole. The squirrel was evidently not too worse for wear – he shot off at high speed as soon as loosed by the firemen.

This week’s “dumb crook” award goes to two women in Maryville, Tennessee. On April 5, two women came into a local Dollar General store. One of them brought several items to the counter, and told the clerk she wanted to buy several gift cards – she said she was buying the stuff to help homeless people. As to method of payment? She proffered a one-million dollar bill. Asked where the bill came from, she said it was sent to her by a church – but couldn’t provide any more information than that. She and another woman, who claimed she “was just along for the ride,” were given an invitation by Dollar General to never return to the store. The million dollar bill now resides in a local law enforcement evidence room.

Last week we reported on McDonald’s pulling many of its Golden Arches stores out of Walmarts. Now, in a dog-eat-dog move, fast-food chain Nathan’s Famous says it plans on expanding by 100 locations in 2021 – many of them in Walmart stores. The U.S. will see 60 Nathan’s operations, with 40 in Canada. All will serve the hotdogs and crinkle cut fries which have made Nathan’s – well – famous.

Looking for a beautiful camp host assignment on the East Coast? The National Park Service needs a host couple at its Peaks of Otter Campground on the Blue Ridge Parkway. You’ll find that at Mile Post 86, near Bedford, Virginia. Typical duties include helping visitors find that “perfect” campsite. Provide a little gentle education on campground rules. Get exercise by hanging reservation tags and restocking the powder rooms. Little bit of litter pickup and “compliance checks” whilst roving about in the campground. In exchange you’ll have a full-hookup site for your RV – but sorry, no Wi-Fi or internet. Hosts needed July 31 to October 31, and the Service asks for a minimum three-month commitment. The work week is 32 hours long with two consecutive off-days. Internet applications at Volunteer.gov or email deborah_webber@nps.gov. Follow this link to learn more about the Peaks of Otter area.

Dollar General to pay $28.5 million to customers who bought motor oil. Evidently the retail chain sold some motor oils between September 1, 2010, and December 31, 2017, that are alleged to have been “deceptively marketed, advertised, and sold,” and “were obsolete and potentially harmful to automobiles.” The company denies wrongdoing, but has settled a class action lawsuit by ponying up to $28,500,000 to folks who submit valid claims. The oils in question are DG SAE 10W-30 (SF specification) for use in vehicles manufactured after 1988; and/or DG SAE 10W-40 (SF specification) for use in vehicles manufactured after 1988; and/or DG SAE 30 (SA specification) for use in vehicles manufactured after 1930 [not a typo]. For more information follow this link.

Park rangers in the North Cascades National Park (Washington) have looked in vain. It would be nice to know who it was that broke off the Park Service “arrowhead” emblem from the park’s west entrance sign on Highway 20. Service officials think someone just wanted the arrowhead, but only managed to break it in half. Meanwhile, a sharp-eyed citizen found the missing piece elsewhere, and has told park workers they’ll mail the piece back home. Hopefully it will be repairable.

It’s slow moving in Summerdale, Alabama. In 2019 the town put a stop order on any RV park construction, ostensibly to give officials time to work out new regulations to “accommodate RV parks.” What happened in those two years? Town officials say they’ve reversed their moratorium on RV parks, with new regulations that limit the amount of time anyone can stay in an RV park to a maximum of 180 days. It seems that if a person stays more than that, then the town can’t levy lodging tax on them. In the words of the mayor, David Wilson: “So it’s almost a zero benefit to the municipality to have an RV park unless you have the right regulations in place to govern them.” One might think that regardless of how long somebody stays in an RV park, they’ll still benefit the community with their purchases. In any event, even without the moratorium in place, building an RV park in Summerdale isn’t a cake-walk. The town’s zoning doesn’t allow for RV parks without a special exemption.

An RVer in Nanaimo, B.C., has learned that housing space shortage or not, you can’t live in your RV. Patrick Kauwell has lived in his 36’ fifth wheel on a 37-acre farm since his son started to build a home on it two years ago. After his son gave up the project and sold the land, Kauwell made a deal with the new owners to stay on. But local authorities say Kauwell must go – and if he doesn’t, his landlord could face fines. How about moving to an RV park? Seems they’re crammed – and the cost, if a site were available, would chew up most of his pension. Topping it off, the same local authority who says Kauwell must move admits that full-time RV dwelling in Nanaimo RV parks is, likewise, technically illegal.

New London, Wisconsin, firefighters got a big callout on April 16. On responding to the call, smoke-eaters had to deal with four RVs, two sheds, and a pickup – all blazing away. On scene, several 20- to 30-pound LP cylinders exploded, making the experience all the more exciting. While the flames consumed only the rigs mentioned, to others suffered heat damage. No injuries reported, and it’s thought the fire originated in one of the sheds.

Perseverance appears to have paid off for a would-be RV park developer in California’s San Mateo County. Ron Stefanick has been trying for six years to obtain a permit for a 47-site park on 3.4 acres on Capistrano Road. He’s had to change his plans multiple times, and has probably tracked a hole in the pavement leading to county offices. Tuesday the board of supervisors finally granted the request – provided the plan reduces the build to a 42-site park, bumps up the amount of landscaping, and moves the shower and laundry facility. Supes were also demanding the park’s entry sign be reduced in size, but had to back step when they learned the sign had already been approved. Oops.

U.S. National Parks have long served as “outdoor classrooms,” educating the country’s students about the earth, environment, and more. But the COVID-19 pandemic chopped off plenty of on-site visits. Since many students can’t come to the parks, the Park Service is taking the parks to the students through a learning grant program. The National Park Foundation – the Park Service’s official charity – has awarded grants to 32 NPS sites to help out with distance learning programs. Just one example comes from California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park. Education teams will teach kindergarteners through eighth graders with virtual curriculum-based programs, with subject matter ranging from bears to bats, and offer opportunities to learn about the Kaweah and Kings Rivers watershed.

The owners of Kampgrounds of America Inc. (KOA) are spearheading a new campaign to raise awareness and help put a stop to the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Oscar Tang and Agnes Hsu-Tang recently announced the Yellow Whistle Campaign™. … The Yellow Whistle Campaign will distribute 100,000 yellow whistles with the words “We Belong” through a network of community-based organizations and selected KOA campgrounds in an effort to raise awareness and help eliminate violence toward Asian Americans. Read more.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for info that can point the finger to a crook in Crowley, Louisiana. Sometime in the night of April 4, bad guys got onto what appears to be an RV dealer lot in the 6000 block of Egan Highway, vanishing with a 2016 Heartland North Trail Ultra Lite travel trailer. The tan body has black and maroon accents. If you know something, dial up the tips line at 377-780-TIPS.

Pickup truck news

According to our recent survey, about 80 percent of RVtravel.com readers own at least one pickup truck. Recognizing that, we’ll provide the latest news highlights about the vehicles here each week.

Toyota preparing to join EV truck, SUV green wave – big time

Like several rivals, Toyota plans to vastly expand its electric vehicle lineup worldwide. The carmaker predicts it will offer approximately 70 electrified models by 2025. According to the manufacturer’s information released at the Auto Shanghai 2021 expo in China, the new offerings will include 15 fully electric vehicles. Several will carry the carmaker’s new designation “BZ.” It stands for Beyond Zero. Continue reading.

Be among the first: Next Level debuts $132K 6×6 Jeep Gladiator

Next Level, a new company based in Irvine, California, has debuted its first product – a three-axle, six-wheeled Jeep Gladiator with a price tag starting at $132,000. The muscle-bound Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6×6 includes a 4.88 gear ratio, full-time four-wheel drive and six-wheel drive on demand. Learn more.

Color my pickup truck green! You bet – in fake grass

Sean Lamothe, the owner of Grass Masters, a lawn care service, believes in green technology. But he has a different take on the movement. His 1998 Mazda B-Series pickup truck is covered with grass – sort of. To preserve his truck, Lamothe, who lives in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, adorned it with artificial turf. Check out this interesting vehicle here.

WHAT WOULD YOU DO? WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

Truck owners: If you had to replace your truck today what make and model would you buy?

Would you purchase a new truck or preowned? The same model you currently have or something different? Would you buy a bigger truck? Smaller? How much does your RV play into your decision (tow capacity, etc.)? Please tell us by leaving a comment here. Thank you!

Good News: Things to smile about this week

A weekly roundup of news stories that will make you smile (and maybe shed a tear or two…). This week: a man who planted 11,000 trees, solar-powered railways, an autistic girl’s fabulous YouTube channel, and, of course, several cute animal videos. Click here to smile.

Reader poll

Should the use of generators be allowed in National Park campgrounds?

Respond here and see how others responded.

Brain teaser

Alone I am 24th. With a friend, I am 20. Add another friend, I am unclean.

Thanks to George Bliss for submitting! Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

(Answer below)

News briefs

West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is reopening six camping areas in the park including Army Camp, Brooklyn, Gauley Tailwaters, Meadowcreek, Thayer, and War Ridge. Grandview Sandbar, Glade Creek, and Stone Cliff Campgrounds are already open for a total of nine areas in the park where camping is available. “Small to medium RVs,” are welcome in these camping areas. It’s all on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s free – and it’s primitive. More info here.

Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks have issued warnings to summer visitors. The Park Service says the parks have experienced “record visitation” since fall, and expect things will continue in the same way. Arches has seen some months with 70% more visitorss. Officials say delays in entry and locating parking will likely become the order of the day. A look-see at the parks’ websites, Twitter accounts, or traffic webcams may help with your planning.

When East Palo Alto, California, officials opened an “RV Safe Parking lot” to help homeless folks, no doubt those who parked there felt a sigh of relief. But relief turned to consternation when in the early morning hours of April 10, somebody set fire to the lot’s fence. The fence burned, and one RV was damaged. Now police have made an arrest in the case. The unnamed suspect is said to have lit the fence in four places. He’s also suspected of four other small fires in the area.

Another publicly owned RV park is potentially on the chopping block – this one in Selwyn, Ontario. The township there has issued a public survey for residents to comment on the future of the 23-acre, 138-site RV park that’s been running for 25 years. The park sits beside a public beach, playground and picnic area. At least one local group wants the RV park removed and the site used as expanded parkland. Another group points out that some RVs have been on the site for years, and that they’re too close to the water.

Camping World’s march-and-conquer strategy continues, this time in West Boylston, Massachusetts. The family-owned Flagg RV dealership has agreed to sell out to the RV mega-dealer. Interestingly, owners of a neighboring restaurant, The Manor/Draught House, have also been approached by Camping World and asked about a potential sell-out. It’s hard to imagine a food emporium run by Marcus Lemonis. Something about leaving a bad taste in your mouth?

Dane County, Wisconsin, says it has the most solar power systems of any county in the state. Adding to the weight of the statement is their recent opening of its first solar-powered park and campground. 100% of the power needed by RVers at its William G. Lunney Lake Farm Park in Madison comes from the sun. County solar produces 800 kilowatts of juice.

Looking to campground host in Idaho? This terse announcement appeared in a local paper. [Verbatim] “CAMPGROUND HOST/COUPLES WANTED for conessionaire operated forest service campgrounds in Boise National Forest. Must have RV/trailer. Camping host season is mid May to late September. RV site proveded with some hook-ups plus wages. Duties include cleaning restrooms and campsites, collecting fees, paperwork and minor maintenance. Call Robb at 541-351-1182”

The younger-tuned arm of the Escapees RV Club, Xscapers, has embarked on a new job seeker’s website: RVer Job Exchange. It’s an information exchange setup wherein employers looking for “Out-of-the-box thinkers who work hard so they can play hard” can find just what they want among the Xscapers cadre.

“Honey, did you lock up the motorhome?” It may be the question that’s never asked, at least when the family RV is parked in the backyard. But a Napa County, California, RV owner may be asking that question, since their rig had an unannounced visitor last Thursday. A homeowner called police, complaining they’d found a strange woman in their garage – who then high-tailed it. Responding officers finally located the mystery woman – hiding out in an RV parked in a neighbor’s yard.

Didja know? Nature has an unusual hunting partnership to be on the lookout for. Coyotes and badgers sometimes get together to find a suitable dinner. When chasing down a meal of ground squirrel, the coyote chases down the prey. If the squirrel isn’t feeling like being on the menu and runs to a burrow, the badger digs it out. No, we didn’t make this one up. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provided this fantastic factoid.

Campground and RV Park News

Developments in places where we stay across the USA

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

• Tiffin recalls some Phaeton motorhomes with roof mounted awning

• Newmar recalls some 2021 motorhomes for steering loss issue

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of April 19, 2021:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.86 [Calif.: $3.84]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up $1.04

Diesel: $3.12 [Calif.: $3.98]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 64 cents.

Recipe of the Day

Mom’s Swedish Meatballs Recipe

by Marybeth Mank from Mesquite, TX

This is a fabulous classic way to make Swedish meatballs with fresh ingredients. Making a roux with the meat drippings creates a wonderfully rich gravy. We loved the addition of consomme. It really packed in a lot of flavor. The meatballs are seasoned perfectly and cook down into the gravy. Pouring the meatballs and gravy over buttered noodles is heavenly. These Swedish meatballs are terrific on their own or served up with a crisp salad and warm bread.

Mmmmm… We love Swedish meatballs! Learn how to make these here.

Did you miss yesterday’s recipe, Crispy Garlic Parmesan Asparagus Pillows? Get it here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Southern Style Blackened Shrimp & Grits • Strawberry Tiramisu, T’s Way • Cheddar Cheese Risotto • Nine Layer Greek Dip • Betty’s Thai Basil Stir-Fry Chicken

Brain teaser answer:

Alone I am 24th. With a friend, I am 20. Add another friend, I am unclean.

Answer: X

One X is the 24th letter of the alphabet. XX is the Roman numeral for 20. XXX is “dirty.”

Sunday funny

A chef likes to steal utensils from his job. The first time he does it, he steals a big wooden spoon. The second time he steals a plastic spatula. The third time is a nice chef’s knife. His boss notices him pocketing the utensils and says, “Next time I catch you stealing I will have you fired!” The chef doesn’t say anything but thinks to himself, “Well that is a whisk I am willing to take!” [Yes, we admit this is a groaner. You don’t need to tell us in the comments – but, of course, you can if you want to.]

Today in History

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to their sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Scammer Recruits Grandmother to Launder Money

The scheme started with a simple request on an online dating website.

