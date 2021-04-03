Campground and RV Park News, April 3, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers breaking news for RV travel. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. Gather details from the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors.

FAIR WARNING: Most state and county fairgrounds have campgrounds, but check carefully for rules, seasons, details of facilities, COVID restrictions and blackout dates. During state and county fair dates RV sites may be reserved for exhibitors only. Some campgrounds open only during special events at the fairgrounds. All state and county fair news cannot be covered here.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: April 3, 2021

FLORIDA STATE PARK HAS TRIATHLONS

Epic Sports is organizing the Spring Fling Triathlon Festival for May 8 at Lake Louisa State Park, Clermont. A 4,372-acre park in the Green Swamp, located on the shore of Lake Louisa, it’s a land of lakes, bald cypress, live oak and saw palmettos. Book a trail ride on horseback. Rent a canoe, kayak or bicycle. The park has 60 full-facility campsites with 30-/50-amp power. Some accommodate rigs to 50 feet. Campground amenities include a dump station, two accessible bathhouses, two accessible fishing piers and a small accessible pavilion. In addition, the park will have a triathlon on Father’s Day, June 13. Book at ReserveAmerica.com You can register for the June event, which starts at 7:30 a.m., on arrival at 6 a.m. Call the park at (352) 394-3969 for more information on registering for events.

GEORGIA CAMPGROUND HOSTS CAR-B-CUE

On June 26, Traders Hill Campground in Folkston is the center of attention for a barbecue to benefit sports for area youths. Sponsored by a local car club, it will have prizes for winning chefs. Located near northeastern Florida, the family-friendly, pet-friendly campground has a boat launch and 38 RV sites, 12 of them with full hookups. In addition, there’s a dump station and a bathhouse with hot showers. For reservations and details about the event call 1-912-496-3412.

GEORGIA PARK OFFERS FUN FOOD EVENT

A Kids Camp called Crazy Food Science is scheduled for May 31 – June 4 at Walkabout Camp & RV Park, Woodbine. Kids learn about vegan cooking and find it’s not so yucky after all. The campground, hosted by a family from Australia, has frequent family activities. The park as 75 large, pull-through RV sites. Current information is hard to come by unless you’re on Facebook, so it’s best to phone (912) 729-4110.

INDIANA MUSIC PARK HAS CONCERTS, CAMPING

The John Hartford Memorial Campout this year is scheduled for June 2 -5 at Bill Monroe Music Park & Campground, Morgantown. The schedule depends on COVID guidelines. John Hartford (1937-2001) was best known as a banjo player and as the writer of the Glen Campbell hit ”Gentle on My Mind.” He recorded some 40 albums and was heard on the soundtrack for the film ”O Brother, Where Art Thou?” The Music Park’s campground has 450 sites with 35-/50-amp service and water. Music events are scheduled often. Check ahead for schedules at (812) 988-6422, or click here.

INDIANA STATE PARK CELEBRATES NATIVE PLANTS

The Visitor Center at Prophetstown State Park, West Lafayette, will go green with native Indiana plants and wildflowers on May 8 with its annual sale. It’s free with park admission but pre-registration is suggested. Check ahead. Here you can discover plants from Prairie Dock to Milkweed, descendants of plants that greeted early Indiana settlers. The sale benefits native plant restoration. The campground, open May 1 to October 31, has 43 sites with electric. Water hydrants and privies are located around the campground. The shower building has flush toilets. Campground reservations are made here. More info on the park here.

MICHIGAN FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL

Scheduled for July 16-18 in Brooklyn, the rousing Faster Horses Festival is a family friendly funfest with country music and camping. Headliners include Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean. Tickets and camping passes must be ordered separately. For general information click here. Why the name? It’s an inside joke. This is not an equestrian event.

MISSISSIPPI’S NEW CAMPGROUND IS ON WATER

At the new Biloxi Bay RV Resort & Marina, choose from 230 RV sites with concrete pads as large as 1,200 square feet. Many big-rig friendly, back-in sites have water and marsh views. Pull-through sites will be available soon. With a focus on watersports, the resort has a marina, floating dock and fishing pier and rental boats, paddleboards, kayaks and golf carts. Offering a full resort experience, it has a restaurant, activities director with planned events for all ages, a heated swimming pool, dog park and dog wash, outdoor kitchens, walking trails and more. Reservations open April 15 here.

OHIO CAMPGROUND OFFERS SCUBA DIVING

At Natural Springs Resort, New Paris, the 2021 season opens April 16 with new features including a splash pad, fountains, a new playground, upgraded Wi-Fi, new weekend activities and a three-phase plan for restocking the lake with fish. Once a rock quarry, the scenic, tree-shaded vacation spot offers a beach, swimming, fishing and RV sites with 30-/50-amp power. Choose a paved or unpaved site in shade, sun or waterfront. Guests must sign a liability waiver and scuba divers sign an additional waiver. More info here or phone (888) 330-5771.

SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPGROUND LOVES BLUEGRASS

Last year’s Black Hills Bluegrass Festival was canceled so there’s double the excitement for this, the 40th anniversary. Make plans now to be at the Rush No More RV Resort & Campground near Sturgis, June 25-27, rain or shine. The campground is big-rig friendly with full hook-ups, pull-through sites, a swimming pool and a play area for children. Food and beverages are available at the campground kitchen. Hear top bluegrass stars in concert for three toe-tapping days. Check here or call (605) 347-2916.

VIRGINIA’S NEW JELLYSTONE RESORT HAS RATES DEAL

Sign up between April 15 and May 10 here and get 47 percent off rates if you reserve for four consecutive weekends at the Jellystone Resort in Luray. No discount code is needed. The new resort has multiple campsite categories from primitive tent sites to Red Carpet Pull-Thru Sites with concrete pad, stone fire pit and full hook-ups. Stop at the ranger store for food and supplies including firewood, charcoal, beer and wine and souvenirs. Eat at Nathan’s Famous Hotdogs. Resort features include a large guest laundry and showers, propane refills, playing field, playground, arcade, basketball court, pet park (waiver required), zipline and much more. More information here or phone (540) 300-1697.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.