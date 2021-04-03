Winnebago recalls Minnie trailers for wrong tire information

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020 Minnie travel trailers. The incorrect tire size was printed on the Tire and Loading Information label. As such, these travel trailers fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”

Relying on such information, the RVer may install a replacement tire that is too large to properly fit on the travel trailer, increasing the risk of a crash, which could result in an injury.

Remedy

Winnebago will notify owners, and supply a corrected label and instructions on how to apply the label, free of charge. Dealers will install the corrected label if owners are uncomfortable applying the label themselves. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 ext. 5220 to learn more.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

