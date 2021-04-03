By James Raia

Collectible cars are in such demand a woman recently paid $2.5 million at an auction in Arizona for a new GMC Hummer pickup truck that hasn’t even been made yet.

The buyer’s name wasn’t released, but she’ll receive the debuting GMC Hummer EV in the fall of 2021. That’s when the revised brand and the vehicle with the VIN #001 will roll off the assembly line at Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck.

Proceeds from the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, will go the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It’s a nonprofit that honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on September 11, 2001.

Hummer pickup truck: 1,000 horsepower

“We are thrilled with the auction results and what the proceeds will mean for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC. “We also recognize the support of Barrett-Jackson for this special occasion, which made it a 100-percent charitable endeavor.”

The Hummer auction was live on the History Channel. It lasted three minutes, according to a GMC spokeswoman.

The full $2.5 million will go to charity because Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions typically associated with their collector vehicle auctions, she said.

The Hummer vehicle that rolled across the stage Saturday was a show vehicle. The first production vehicle will be delivered to the buyer once it’s built.

GMC’s first full-electric vehicle

GMC has 10,000 preorders for the pickup truck, which starts at $112,595. The new Hummer Ultium Platform battery system will provide its power. It’s designed for extreme off-roading with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD tires. It also has underbody armor, underbody cameras and the ability to move diagonally in CrabWalk mode.

The manufacturer said the Hummer will offer 1,000 horsepower and an estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque. It will have an estimated 350-mile driving range on a full charge.

Although the first Hummer EV Edition 1 is sold, reservations for production models are being accepted at gmc.com/HummerEV.

