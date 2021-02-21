Campground and RV Park News, February 20, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: These campground and RV park news items are believed current at press time but conditions are still changing quickly, not just because of COVID but because of other factors such as seasonal and highway conditions. Phone the campground. Don’t rely solely on websites, GPS or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. COVID restrictions vary. Keep a sharp eye on schedules because some event cancellations are being reconsidered as COVID loses its grip. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: Because of distancing, fewer campsites are available so it’s more important than ever to have reservations and to be aware of cancellation requirements and current campground rules. Check ahead for details.

DATELINE: February 20, 2021



ALABAMA’S NEWEST RV RESORT IS NEAR TALLADEGA

Time Away RV Resort in Lincoln is a first. It offers RV camping within walking distance of the Talladega Superspeedway. Time Away expects to be fully open in time for NASCAR’s 2021 racing season. When finished the new family-owned RV resort will have 100 big-rig friendly, pull-through sites with full hookups, Wi-Fi and cable access. It will be open all year but reservations should be made early for NASCAR events. Come meet the owners. They are the Lawson family of one U.S. Army and two U.S. Navy veterans. (205) 855-3033

BRITISH COLUMBIA PARK EXPANDS CAMPSITES

Osoyoos RV Campground and Waterslides is expanding its RV camping area but giving up its waterslides for good. Because of their short, two-month season, the slides were occupying space that will now be available to campers all season, May to September. Located at Canada’s warm water Lake Osoyoos (at 24 C/75 F), the campground is just across the road from a public beach. Facilities include 15-, 20- and 30-amp electric hookups and washrooms. E-mail Contact@osoyoos-rv- waterslides.ca or phone (250) 495 7486

COLORADO SPRINGS CAMPGROUND SEEN ON TV

Recently featured on the television show “Strange Inheritance,” the May Natural History Museum, Colorado Springs, is the largest private collection of insects in the world. Its Golden Ranch Campground has been a family RVing favorite since 1961. Kids love the museum, where admission is discounted for campground residents. Learn about 7,000 species of butterflies, moths, beetles, giant spiders, scary scorpions and the dedicated May family that continues to operate an important museum in honor of its founder, James May. As a young man, May traveled the world, camping with his family and collecting specimens. The 200 campsites offer a good variety of pull-through large and small slots with full or partial hookups. The fish pond is stocked with trout. Hike 12 miles of trails at levels from beginning to advanced. Shop the camp store and gift shop. Campers get a discount on museum admission. Take a picnic lunch to enjoy the grounds and plan to spend an entire day in the not-to-be missed museum. The campground is a pot-free zone. (719) 576-0450

COLORADO CITY WELCOMES RV PARKS

The city of Grand Junction is going all-out for developing underutilized real estate. Traveler-friendly shops, eateries and campgrounds are on the to-do list. Opening in March, Canyon View RV Park will have 156 RV spots with full hookups, unlimited Wi-Fi and streaming at each site, heated swimming pool, spa, clubhouse with rec room, dog park, lawn games, pavilion with fire pit and barbecue, bathhouse with individual rooms, laundry, basketball, pickleball and much more. Reservations are being taken now at canyonviewrvresort.com, (970) 730-2600.

FLORIDA’S NEW RV PARK SPRINGS FORTH

Located near Ichetucknee State Park, the tubing capital of Florida, the new Moonshine Acres RV Park, Fort White, has 13 pull-through sites and 28 back-in sites, all about 45 feet wide and 75 to 100 feet deep. Full hook-up sites have a picnic table, 20/30/50 amp power, Wi-Fi and a fire ring. Swim in the famous springs or rent a tube or a float to glide with the current through lush emerald tunnels of trees and bird song. A golf cart trail leads to the O’Leno Trail. Seasonal and long-term rates are available. The spacious clubhouse has a big stone fireplace, lounge area, pool table and ping pong. The grocery store is fully stocked, the coin laundry is the only one in the area, and the bathhouses are family style. Crystal clear waters from eight springs join to create the Ichetucknee River in this backwoods hideaway. (833) 744-6378

MICHIGAN CAMPGROUND UPDATES TO KOA STANDARDS

Now part of the KOA family, Detroit Greenfield RV Park is now the Detroit/Ann Arbor KOA located in Ypsilanti. Slated to open April 1 for the season, it’s seeing extensive upgrades under new owners. The activities calendar is filled for many weekends. Restrooms are refreshed, there’s a new high-speed Wi-Fi system, and roads throughout the campground are being upgraded. RV sites to 60 feet are available with 50-amp service. The campground has lakeside picnic tables, paddle boat rentals, a beach, nature trail, volleyball and basketball courts, a dog park, playground and mini golf. Available at extra cost are a water slide, propane, firewood and bicycle rentals. (734) 482-7722.

NEBRASKA STATE PARK ADDS DOZENS OF NEW SITES

Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford, was a military fort from the days of the Indian Wars until after WWII. Historic sites including a museum and re-created historic structures are a window on the Old West, when famous Sioux chief Crazy Horse died here. Now a 22,000-acre swath of pine ridge scenery, the park has a nature center that interprets the natural wonders of the region. The park has three campgrounds, one of them for equestrian campers. Reservations are available for at least half the sites. At Red Cloud Campground, 42 campsites have been added to 32 existing pads. Full hook-ups include 50-amp power. The Soldier Creek Campground has 98 campsites for tents and RVs. The park and many activities are open all year, but shower rooms are shuttered in winter. Also on the menu are hunting in season, hiking trails, swimming beaches, bicycle trails, boat launch and a lodge with indoor pool and sun deck. Phone (308) 665-2900; Reservations (308) 665-2900.

NEBRASKA STATE PARK REACHES CENTURY MARK

The centennial year for the 977-acre Chadron State Park, Chadron, seemed like a good time to bring things up to date. New at the park, which was established in 1921, is an indoor archery and pellet gun range and a carnival-style shooting gallery. The Trading Post activities center has had a facelift and the campground has a new shower house. Upgrades to 25 campsites include 50-amp service. Campers can now gather around the big new fire pit for educational and group activities. The playground is new and cabins are renewed, two of them with handicap facilities. Phone (308) 432-6167

TEXAS STATE PARK HAS BIRDING TOUR

Lake Arrowhead, Wichita Falls, is known primarily for its cute prairie dogs, fishing (including a Kids Fishing Contest in June), a beach, watersports on the 14,390-acre lake and miles of equestrian trails. On April 10 it will be for the birds. Birding aficionados from novice class to experts can walk the trails with a master naturalist. The one-mile meander takes about 1 ½ hours over fairly level ground. Children are welcome. One birder’s count at the lake is up to 208 sightings, from Canada geese to chimney swifts. The 524-acre state park has 48 campsites with water and 50-amp power. (940) 528-2211.

WASHINGTON CAMPGROUND OPENS FOR 2021

Closed throughout 2020, Crow Butte Park in Paterson is now accepting reservations for the 2021 season. The campground and marina on the Columbia River offers a total recreation package including a grassy play area and playground, exploring in the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, fishing, biking paths and a full-service campground with full hookups and 50-amp service. One campsite is ADA. Go to CrowButte.com

