RV Review: Luxe LH48FB Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

By Tony Barthel

A while back I wrote a review of the Luxe Elite fifth wheel and no sooner was the ink dry on the website than someone asked if I had reviewed one of their toy hauler fifth wheel models. Well, no, but I’ll fix that here.

You may not have heard of this Luxe. I hadn’t until I ran across them in a forum for using heavy-duty trucks to haul fifth wheels. And, in fact, with the unit we’re looking at today, that’s not a horrible idea as this is definitely a big rig with a GVWR of 25,999 pounds and an overall length of more than 48 feet.

Luxe is unusual in that they predominantly build units to order and sell factory-direct. So whatever you see that you like in this particular unit, or don’t, you can probably have built more to your taste. As with all fifth wheel manufacturers, there are a number of floor plans and lengths to choose from – but the Luxe Elite LH-48FB toy hauler fifth wheel really caught my eye.

Luxe

Every RV company talks about how wonderfully their products are made. However, oftentimes I see through this and that’s part of what I report here. But when a company shows how things are done and backs that up with truly outstanding build quality, that is worth pointing out too. Luxe definitely falls into the latter category.

There are access panels in the storage bays so you can get behind the water system. Under the sinks are shut-off valves so you can disable a faucet without having to shut the entire water system off. These kinds of things might sound like no-brainers if you look at your house, but your RV is not likely to be built this way. These are.

All the company’s cabinetry is made of maple wood through-and-through, with dovetailed drawer builds. Those drawers ride on drawer glides that are under the drawers, which provides a bit more support but also allows the drawers to be wider for a given space. Of course, they’re soft-close drawer glides.

Luxe goes above and beyond

While I am impressed by the appearance and luxury trim, what really floats my boat is when companies go above and beyond behind the scenes. This reflects the kind of thinking that results in a better experience for the owner. Another bit of attention to detail is the number of temperature sensors inside the coach. This way it’s not just a single point of measurement for the zoned climate controls.

The braking system incorporates disc brakes on all three axles. The tires are Goodyear Endurance.

The walls in these coaches are three inches thick and use an Azdel man-made substrate for the exterior walls. This is along with graphite-infused closed-cell foam for insulation around the welded aluminum framing in the walls. Windows are frameless dual-pane.

Another unique thing is that Luxe uses marine-grade flooring in the slide rooms under the dinette and in the bathroom. It feels almost like a high-quality version of those carpets we all put outside our RVs. It’s waterproof and durable. The actual flooring in the RV is a panel flooring. Therefore, if a panel does get damaged it can be replaced without replacing the whole floor.

There seems to be extreme attention to detail with these, and that should be the case at this price point. The way the slide rooms sit flush with the outside walls and drop into a “bin” when extended – thereby creating a flat floor – is another example.

The Luxe Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel – Let’s go!

Since this is such a huge toy hauler, there’s obviously plenty of interior space. I’m not going to go through my whole tour description only because this review is already long talking about how these are built. But one of the important takeaways is that the company is willing to work with a buyer to customize the coach. Watching the video below, I noticed that the trailer in the video had a bathtub with a sliding door. However, Brienne Ropp, the spokesperson, indicated that this could be changed – as could so many other aspects of the trailer.

I also liked that, up in the bedroom, there’s a TV on a slide mount. So that means the counter space on the chest of drawers on the camp side of the coach is preserved when you don’t want to watch the TV. Also, the usable space behind the drawers isn’t taken by a televator.

You can get a sleep number bed if you choose. In addition, there’s the option of a stacking washer-dryer.

Down in the living area, there is a large L-shaped sofa opposite the TV and a fireplace. The sofa can serve as a day bed. But, again, if you choose different furnishings that doesn’t seem to be a challenge for Luxe.

Another thing I liked was that the dinette had locking drawers under each seat – if you have things you want to be a little more secure.

Outside the box of the Luxe Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

Whenever I review toy haulers I get folks who kvetch that toy haulers aren’t on their wish list. I can understand that not wanting to take things like motorcycles or side-by-sides along for the journey makes sense.

But I’ve also mentioned before that one of my favorite types of RV is the toy hauler. Yes, you can bring toys and in a rig this large that makes more sense. To be able to tow something this hefty is going to require a fairly sizable tow vehicle. I don’t know if I’d want to do it with a regular pickup, even a one-ton. My personal choice would be at least a medium-duty truck.

So with that large of a tow vehicle, something like a Can-Am Spyder makes a lot of sense. You can haul that around in the “toy” section of this fifth wheel.

Possibilities for the toy box of the Luxe Toy Hauler Fifth Wheel

When you’re parked, you could also configure the toy box as an office. So if you are living in this full time, there’s how you’re paying for it – by working out of the back. There’s a second half-bath back there, and even a separate audio system.

There’s even a loft that’s accessible from the toy box which could be storage for work-related stuff or, of course, a sleeping space.

If you’re traveling with a family, again, this makes sense. The kids could have the toy box for themselves and the adults could occupy the rest of the coach.

Heck, there are even two outdoor patio decks available on this thing. One is at the rear, which can be outfitted with a power-deck and even its own awning. That ramp is good for 5,000 pounds, so you could invite your whole Sumo team to come over for snacks.

Then there’s a second optional ramp at the side of the toy hauler. It has its own entry and even a TV and audio system.

In summary

If I were on the road full time I would very much consider this. Obviously, you’re not hauling it into the backwoods or over odd forest roads. But it would be a home on the road from which to start your adventures.

Since the company warrants these for full-time living, they really would make a nice home with an office or a play room or whatever. I could see traveling the U.S. in this and using it as a home base.

One of the more unusual things about Luxe fifth wheels is that you get them factory-direct, which means if you choose to have paint that matches your truck or want certain interior colors or whatever, there is a lot of flexibility. You can get your own custom model in about four to five months, which isn’t a horribly long wait nowadays.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!