Campground and RV Park News, February 27, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: These are not campground reviews but are news items believed current at press time. Conditions are still changing quickly, not just because of COVID but because of other factors such as highway conditions. Phone the campground. Don’t rely solely on websites, GPS or Facebook. Full facilities and activities may not be open. Seasons and COVID restrictions vary.

Keep a sharp eye on schedules because some event cancellations are being reconsidered as COVID loses its grip. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: February 27, 2021

ALABAMA CAMPGROUND ADDS 40 SITES

Camp in a rural farm setting with its own herd of Texas Longhorns as well as flocks of chickens, geese and guineas. Big-rig-friendly, pet-friendly lots have 50-amp service and full hookups. In addition, all sites are at least 75 by 50 feet. Forty new, big-rig-friendly sites and a new bathhouse have been added at the Dothan RV Park, formerly Cherry Blossom RV Park. Rates are nightly, weekly and monthly, and there is also a storage facility on site. Dothan is west of Blakely, Georgia, and north of Marianna, Florida. (334) 718-7576 or (334) 792-3313

BRITISH COLUMBIA GETTING NEW BEACH CAMPGROUND

The site of the derelict Parksville Beach Resort will become an upscale park and RV resort after approval was given by the city council. If plans are completed as proposed, the new destination will include a 200-seat restaurant, outdoor pool and an RV campground with 84 campsites. Known for its sandy beaches, the popular vacation city on Vancouver Island is the site of the annual, month-long Parksville Beachfest and sandcastle building contest (which will return in July and August 2022). For now the best contact for updates on the project is Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism, (250) 248-6300

COLORADO BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL IS A GO

The 48th annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons is a huge pickers’ gathering, scheduled this year for July 23-25. Come to listen, jam well into the night and trade licks with fellow pickers. Ticketing and camping reservations are going quickly at (www.)bluegrass.com . A large variety of on-site and nearby camping options is available, so begin planning early. Camping is per person, not per campsite, and festival tickets or passes are required to get reservations.

FLORIDA FISH CAMP HOOKS ENTREPRENEURS

April 27 is Entrepreneur Night at Bull Creek Fish Camp in Bunnell. Come here for the fishing, food and fun – not luxury camping. The electricity is reportedly sketchy and the water hook-up provides only non-potable water. The restaurant gets high marks for its seafood, breakfasts and casual atmosphere. So if you’re an inventor, innovator, founder or other aspiring entrepreneur here’s your chance to meet and network with fellow innovators as well as a miniature Shark Tank of people who back people like yourself. Sign up in advance. (386) 437-1991

GEORGIA CAMPGROUND IS AUSSIE STYLE

An Australian family owns the Walkabout Camp & RV Park in Woodbine – and they want to show you a great time, Aussie style. There are 70 full-hookup RV sites and more are being added. Monthly parties are family friendly. On March 6, be there for the Walkabout Music Festival with live music, food trucks, a beer tent, golf cart rides, playground and petting zoo. Admission is $5 and proceeds benefit the local food bank. Just north of Jacksonville, Florida, the camp makes an excellent home base for touring local attractions such as Fernandina Beach, Cumberland Island and Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Call for reservations and dates of other upcoming weekend festivals. (912) 729-4110

ILLINOIS MUSIC FEST OFFERS DRY CAMPING

Surround yourself with natural beauty in rural southern Illinois while camping at the Willow Springs Music and Arts Festival April 9-11 at the Willow Springs Campground at Tamms, IL. Get tickets at eventbrite.com. Children 12 and under enter free with a paying adult. Ages 13 and over pay adult ticket prices of $30 to $50. Camping is $10 extra and is on a first-come basis. Live music plays all day on the 20,000-watt main stage, and DJs play in the Rave Cave all night. Vendors are on hand with food and beverages.

LOUISIANA PARK HAS ROOM FOR 100 MORE SITES

New owners of Pontchartrain Landing RV Resort and Marina in New Orleans have enough land to add 100 RV sites to the present inventory of 160 campsites. All have full hookups with 50-amp service. Also, the destination has a marina and boat launch, restaurant and bar, swimming pool, rental villas, outdoor boat and RV storage, a playground and a convenience store. A shuttle takes you to the French Quarter. (504) 286-8157

MASSACHUSETTS FAMILY CAMPGROUND HAS NEW BRAND

Now a Jellystone franchise, the former Shady Acres Family Campground in Carver is now named Cranberry Acres Jellystone Park. It plans to open by mid-April. Park features include a fishing pond and beach, swimming pool, kiddie pool, hiking trails, a nine-hole miniature golf course, two playgrounds, a dog park, a gem mining sluice, game room and arcade, and a 4,320-square-foot pavilion. Also, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts are available, as well as a horseshoe pit. The camp store is being expanded and more cabins are planned for next year. Click here.

MINNESOTA PARK BOARD BUDGETS FOR CAMPGROUND

Thanks to a $1.79 million budget, the city of Crookston plans to improve the RV campground in Central Park. The 40 campsites will have full hookups, a new bathhouse and a new playground. Construction is due to begin in June. The city is known for special events including Ox Cart Days, a summer festival scheduled this year for August 16-21. The popular family street festival features dances, music, food trucks, a kids’ lemonade stand contest, pony rides, games and a pageant. Camping is on a first-come basis. Reservations aren’t available and there’s a seven-day limit on stays. Rangers make rounds nightly to collect fees. (218) 281-1242.

OKLAHOMA STATE PARK HAS JEEP INVASION

All Jeep lovers, owners and collectors are welcome at the annual Jeep Invasion, scheduled for April 9-10 at Robbers Cave, Wilburton. Drive your Jeep or watch as drivers challenge trails marked off for beginners and more advanced drivers. Difficulty levels vary depending on rainfall. Campsites have full or partial hookups. Online reservations are required. Take advantage of the park’s steep cliffs while learning rappelling, or venture into the adjacent wildlife management area with its 3,800 acres of forested hunting ground. These rugged sandstone hills were once a hideout for outlaws Jesse James and Belle Starr. Fish the lakes with a trolling speed of 6 mph. (918) 465-3400

Stay Tuned for more RV park news

• In Missouri, state park improvements that are on this year’s schedule include these for RV travelers: A new campground loop at Montauk State Park will add 32 campsites. At Current River State Park, full hookups will be provided at six campsites.

• A grant has been provided for the building of a 52-site “rustic” campground in Ishpeming, a city in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. No further details about facilities or an opening date are available. For now the best contact information is the convention and visitors bureau at TravelMarquette.com

• In Clanton, Alabama, the Farmers Agriculture Foundation is building a 400-site RV park as part of the Alabama Farm Center. The complex includes a 150,000-square-foot exhibition building with meeting rooms.

• All North Carolina state parks now charge a non-refundable $3 service fee for reservations.

