Good News: Things to smile about this week, February 28, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

“There is no better way to thank God for your sight than by giving a helping hand to someone in the dark.” —Helen Keller

“It’s okay to be absurd, ridiculous and downright irrational at times; silliness is the sweet syrup that helps us swallow the bitter pills of life.” —Richelle E. Goodrich

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Tacoma, Washington’s Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital had a special treat for children stuck inside during a rare snowstorm. They brought snow inside so the kids could have fun throwing snowballs. The staff helped the kids form the snowballs and another staff member provided a good-natured target.

Barbershop owners Season Bennett and her husband were so moved by hearing of a commencement speaker paying off student loans they went to a local school, East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, to see if there was anyone they could help financially. They were amazed to find that 14 students were in danger of not graduating because of their debt to the school. The amount owed was more than $4,500, and the school had a firm policy on not allowing the students with debt to get diplomas, graduate or walk in the ceremony. Most of the money owed was from lunches and band fees.

Bennett started a GoFundMe site that NFL player Thomas Davis’ daughter saw and Davis offered to pay the debt. The remainder of the funds will be donated to the school’s anti-suicide prevention program. [This story was from 2019 (why they’re not wearing masks), but it is still heartwarming.]

How do crows greet each other in Texas? Yee-caw!

When an Austin, Texas, H-E-B grocery store lost power in the storms last week, shoppers were suddenly plunged into darkness with full carts and without a way to pay. Their carts were filled with essential food and water and the cash registers were down. Store clerks just said, “Go, take the groceries. Don’t worry about paying.”

“Thou shalt not be a victim, thou shalt not be a perpetrator, but, above all, thou shalt not be a bystander.” ― Yehuda Bauer

Learn the inspiring and heartwarming story of Nicholas Winton. Winton secretly saved the lives of more than 650 children.

“Compassion for animals is intimately connected with goodness of character.” —Arthur Schopenhauer

And when the vet gives a dog the dreaded “cone of shame,” a cat buddy cuddles up to make it better.

Hope these just-for-fun videos put a smile on your face. They did mine!

“Press on – nothing can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Perseverance and determination alone are omnipotent.” — Calvin Coolidge

It is always good to remember how far encouragement and persistence can go. It can help conquer fear and propel one into the unknown.

So this week we wish you good news, something to smile about, a bit of encouragement and the persistence to make it through whatever is before you, big or small.

See you next week!

