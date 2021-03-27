Campground and RV Park News, March 27, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

This news site covers breaking news for RV travel. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for changes due to COVID or weather. Gather details from the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors. You may need separate reservations/tickets for camping and the event, each with its own rules and rates.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: March 27, 2021

ALASKA STATE FAIR HAS RV SITES

Planning should begin early if you want tickets and an RV site for the Alaska State Fair, scheduled for August 20 – September 6 in Palmer. A unique fair because of Alaska’s agriculture, nature and culture, attending here is a treat like no other. RV camping at the fairgrounds is available all year and also on a long-term basis, so it’s important to get early reservations during hot dates. See food and entertainment galore plus flowers, crops, animals, skills and competitions seen only in Alaska. The fair is a non-profit, self-sustaining enterprise, established in 1936. Get more info here or call (907) 745-4827.

DELAWARE RV RESORT EXPANDS

The county council has just approved an additional 58 RV sites at Leisure Point Resort, a luxury development at Rehoboth Beach. The resort offers waterfront campsites on a seasonal basis, and includes winter storage if you’re returning the following season. Sites have full hookups in sun or shade with 30- or 50-amp electric, picnic table and Wi-Fi access. Get details at (302) 945-2000.

FLORIDA WORLD TO HAVE DISCOUNT DEAL

Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness is offering a new “Stay Under the Stars” deal. Save 20% on fully equipped campsites most nights and weekends April 11 through May 27. (Offer for 1 to 14 nights, through May 27.) A visit to WDW is truly a venture into an entire world. It’s 40 square miles of hospitality, entertainment, dining, shopping and fun in the campground and all the theme parks. Major planning is required to make use of your time and your (considerable) dollars. Details here.

INDIANA STATE PARK HOLDS BIG BIRDING FEST

It takes careful advance planning to get the most from the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, scheduled for May 13-16. More than 150 events are scheduled, not to mention all the wonderful things to do and see from your campsite in Indiana Dunes State Park, Porter. In a scenic world of lake, sky and the famous sand dunes, the park has 140 RV sites with 50-amp power plus two comfort stations with showers and flush toilets. Rigs up to 50 feet can be accommodated. Get camping reservations and also reservations for events indoors and outdoors. Info at Indiana Dunes Birding Festival, or phone (219) 926-1952. Camping reservations are made through reserveamerica.com

ILLINOIS STATE PARK TO HAVE HIKE/BIKE WEEKEND

Bring your own kayak or rent one at $15 a hour to be part of this group-a-thon at Rock Cut State Park, Loves Park, on May 8-9. Register in advance for the event, priced at $12 per person. Ride bikes through a world of spring wildflowers and newly leafed trees. Camp, kayak Pierce Lake and Olson lakes and join others for coffee at the meet-up site. Campsites are available with electric and shared water. Reserve a Class A Premium (201 sites) or Class B/S Premium site (60). Reservations must be made online. Check the map for sites closest to the meeting point. The campground also offers a boat launch, playground, dump stations and shower houses. (815) 885-3311

KANSAS CATTLE RANCH INVITES CAMPERS

Located in the Saline River Valley in Plainville, the C2T Ranch is a working cattle ranch and campground. It began with five sites last summer and will soon grow to as many as 36 campsites along the loop of the river. Each campsite will have river access. Some will have 50-amp power, water and sewer. The remote ranch already has access to electricity and well water. RVers should be aware that the last 4 1/2 miles to reach here are unpaved. Travelers enjoy more than 9 miles of marked trails and will find rock corrals and buildings dating back to at least 1885. It’s hoped that the new sites will be ready by early summer. Contact c2tranch@gmail.com.

MAINE CAMPGROUND TO OPEN IN STAGES

In Gouldsboro, West Bay Acadia RV Campground should be up and running in time for 4th of July with 24 RV sites. Most of the pull-through spots on the steep, hilly campground measure 50 feet wide and 75 feet deep and are arranged in three tiers descending toward the shore. Seven RV sites are at the base of the hill. Called Woodlands, a grouping of six sites flank the southern slope. Vegetation will shield RV sites from others. See the final design and a full list of features at westbayacadia.com. Plans for the third phase will come later. (207) 963-9160

MAINE CAMPGROUND SCHEDULES VINTAGE VEHICLES

Guests at the KOA in Lebanon get a free pass to the Vintage RV and Car Show to be held June 4-6. Non-campers welcome with paid admission. Camp on the Salmon River in a resort with amenities including two swimming pools, giant water slide, tubing on the river, sites including patio suites, mini-golf and more. Bring your classic car or camper to compete in categories including best paint job, best modern car, best classic car, best classic RV, best engine and best club participation. Reservations and information: (844) 888-3423.

MISSOURI FESTIVAL HAS RV PARKING

Celebrate springtime in the Ozarks at the Peaceville Bend Vineyard Folk Festival in Steelville, May 14-15. Headliner is the Sam Bush Band followed by a long list of folk acts, each providing at least two sets each day. Tickets are on sale now; children under age 12 with ticket holders enter free. VIP tickets and 500 General Admission tickets are available. RV and primitive parking is available to both categories of ticket holders. Info here or phone (573) 775-3000.

NEBRASKA CITY EYES CAMPGROUND PLANS

In Plattsmouth, plans call for replacement of the flood-damaged boat ramp, park and dock road with other facilities including a new city park and RV campground. Included will be a paved walking trail, picnic area, an ADA parking lot and 17 RV spaces. After FEMA approval, work should begin within 20 to 40 days. Located on Route 6 and the Missouri River, the city is a tourism favorite. For updates contact tourism officials at visitcasscounty.com.

Stay tuned

• In Cody, Wyoming, the KOA has been approved for 23 more deluxe campsites. City water is being extended to the campground.

• Stay abreast of changes and closures at Olympic National Park, Port Angeles, Washington, at nps.gov. Some roads are closed for landslides.

Read more of Janet Groene’s Campground and RV Park News here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her new Farley Halladay book, “May Misfire, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com and on all e-book platforms including Kindle, Nook, Google Play. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.