March 27, 2021

Guest editorial

Are you afraid of renting out your RV?

By Mike Gast

F

or many longtime RVers, renting out your RV – your baby (tell me you didn’t give it a name) – to a novice, probable first-time RVer is a daunting thought. What if their kids pull down the curtains? Maybe they’ll spill something – then what? WHAT IF THEY WRECK IT?!

Times have changed. Renting your RV to someone else no longer has to feel like a risky back-alley drug deal. You may not personally know the person to whom you hand your keys, but there is now an entire peer-to-peer rental industry created just to provide the safeguards you need to comfortably share your RV with others – and make a pretty good profit.

The other new factor is that the explosion of use in peer-to-peer home and apartment rentals driven by Airbnb has taken the mystery out of staying in a stranger’s space. That goes for a house, an apartment and now an RV.

I’d also say right off the bat that renting your own RV to someone else isn’t for everyone. After all, “they” will be cooking in your kitchen and sleeping in your bed. You might not be able to handle that.

But, if you find that you just aren’t using your rig enough and there are a lot of nice summer days where it could be out there making you money, then read on.

Starlink satellite Internet coming soon? Don’t hold your breath!



By Randall Brink

Inveterate boondockers are always on the lookout for techniques and technology that help them stay out longer and enable them to stay in communication, get news and entertainment, and work remotely. Anything to do with water, waste management or internet access is of keen interest. So when I read of the development of Starlink, a satellite internet service provider under development by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, I was intrigued. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Coachmen Clipper 12.0 TD MAX. He writes, “This trailer is similar to the pop-ups and teardrops you’re most likely familiar with; however, it has some unique features worth looking at. What it shares with pop-ups or teardrops is that it’s very light and low in profile, which makes it ideal for towing. In addition, though, it offers almost all the features you might want in a more traditional travel trailer.” Read more and peek inside.

Campground Crowding: Boomers vs. Newbies. The attitude battle is on!

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week we hear about Boomers vs. Newbies (i.e., whose campsites are they, anyway?!); more suggestions for getting off the grid and other options besides campgrounds; a “new breed of slumlord”; plus some encouraging comments about campgrounds. Read all that and more here.

Got your COVID shots? Will your “Immunity Passport” allow you to travel?

By Gail Marsh

As the nurse handed me my COVID-19 vaccination card, she looked me in the eye and said, “This is a legal form of identification. Protect it as such.” Huh? I’d just received my second dose of Moderna’s COVID vaccine. As I walked back to my car, I examined the “proof of vaccine” card and couldn’t help but wonder about it. As a legal form of identification, the “immunity passport” must have intrinsic value. But how? So you must protect your card – from whom, and why? Continue reading.

Not enough power to run your air conditioner? Think again!

Is your engine in good shape? Pay attention now, or pay the price later

By Kate Doherty

I grew up listening to the ’70s and ’80s Fram oil filter ads with varying messages around the tag line, “You can pay me now, or pay me later.” These ads started by reminding vehicle owners of the importance of changing the oil filter when changing the oil in their vehicle’s engine. For diesel engines, this task should be listed in the first chapter of a maintenance manual. Proper and timely maintenance and testing analysis is essential to understanding what shape your engine is in. Learn more.

How far can you drive with the low fuel light on? Find out.

When was the last time that dreaded low fuel light came on in your car? Uh-oh. Nobody likes seeing that orange glow, especially if you’re out in the middle of the boonies – no gas station in sight. It can be pretty scary. And if you’ve run out of gas before and been stranded, we imagine seeing it again might be even scarier for you. (Although, we hope you learned your lesson the first time.) Read more.

Full-timer pleads, “PLEASE don’t buy me anything!”

By Nanci Dixon

I know you love me but PLEASE don’t buy me anything. We are full-time RVers and are packing up the motorhome after five months at the same site. It is amazing how much stuff we have out and how much we have accumulated in a short amount of time. It is also quite dismaying to find my “spots” for everything overflowing with over-abundant Amazon purchases and the wonderful presents that have been graciously gifted to me. Continue reading.

‘Tis the season for tick talk

By Kate Doherty

Soon school will be out and families will be ready to break out – visiting parks, going hiking and camping in heavily wooded areas. Many state and federal parks have been closed due to the pandemic. Now that they’re reopening, there’s a chance that folks will soon be venturing where nasty ticks live…. Learn how to protect yourself and your pets, and what to do if you’re bit, here.

Fix it in Foil! Tasty Recipes. Easy cleanup!

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Lippert Flow Max 40-volt portable power cleaner

The Lippert Flow Max 40-volt portable power cleaner is a battery-powered water pressure cleaner. It offers six spray settings from the included nozzle and sports a 25-ounce soap bottle on the head. Power comes from a 40-volt battery and two of these plus a charger are included with the package.

While this is meant to be handy (and it is!), we think we’d probably just spend too much time having fun with this…

RV electricity

Cool trailer plug storage option

Dear Readers,

I saw this trailer plug storage option on another forum last week and thought it was such a good idea that I found a source for this gadget and I’m posting it here. Yes, indeed… That 7-way trailer plug connecting your RV to your tow vehicle leads a sad life. It’s nearly always hanging out in the weather, often sitting in the dirt, and rarely maintained with contact cleaner. And yet, when they need to work, they REALLY need to work. In fact, running a close second to shore power connector questions that are emailed to me are questions about troubleshooting and hooking up 7-way trailer plugs. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Scam Alert: Is there really an electricity “cleaner”?

Dear Mike,

I keep seeing advertisements for these “clean power” products, even in your articles. Do you promote them? Have you ever used anything like this? And the most important question is: “Do they work?” —Sanford R.

Read Mike’s response (which also explains some of the odd and/or possibly deceptive ads you may see on RVtravel.com).

If you missed Mike’s “Ask the Expert” live stream on Tuesday, March 23, with Danny Rahner from SoftStartRV, where they discussed Danny’s easy 6-step, no-splice install of the SoftStartRV, you can watch it here.

RV Tire Safety

Do you have, or even need, a spare RV tire?

By Roger Marble

Do you have, or even need, a spare RV tire? That’s a reasonable question. I have previously published some information on having a spare, but for those that want a quick answer, read on …

The RV Kitchen

Eggs ‘n Bacon Spaghetti

Spaghetti for breakfast? Everyone loves spaghetti. Almost everyone loves bacon and eggs. Let’s join forces with Eggs ‘n Bacon Spaghetti! Serve this taste treat for any meal of the day. Precooked bacon is a time- and space-saver, and it contains enough fat to stir-fry the garlic. Get the recipe.

The Digital RVer

Boondockers Welcome has a new App

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

Do you like to boondock? Do you avoid crowded campgrounds? Like to meet new people? If so, you should be a member of Boondockers Welcome. … Now is a great time to join this service for RVers as it has a new smartphone app for iPhone or Android. Also, news reports say we’re coming up on a very busy summer for RVers, so the app will come in very handy. Learn more.

The handiest lights you’ll ever have

Sixty-year-old actor George Clooney told AARP Magazine in its current issue that he has cut his own hair for the past 25 years.

