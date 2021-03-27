Popular snowbird state park to host virtual celebration of civil rights leader

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park will host a virtual unveiling of four bilingual interpretive panels on Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m., on the California State Parks and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Facebook pages. These panels describe the events that took place in 1966 when prominent civil rights leader César Chávez came to Borrego Springs to support local farmworkers in their effort to elect a union of their choice and the role of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and park staff.

Planned for April 2020 as an in-person event, the unveiling was postponed due to COVID-19. Recognizing the importance of the event, park staff decided to host a virtual event this year.

The event will include speeches from Paul Chávez, son of César Chávez and president of the César Chávez Foundation; Ruben Andrade, superintendent of the César E. Chávez National Monument; and Armando Quintero, director of California State Parks. There will be a panel discussion with Bill Chandler, Gilbert Padilla, Marcos Munoz and Reverend Chris Hartmire, who worked with César Chávez in Borrego Springs.

A prerecorded guided tour of important locations where events occurred led by Borrego Springs High School Certified Interpretive Guide and host students will be posted after the live panel discussion.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, located in Southern California near the Salton Sea, is a popular winter destination for RV snowbirds.