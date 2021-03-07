Campground and RV Park News, March 6, 2021

BRITISH COLUMBIA CAMPGROUND GETS GRANT

Thanks to a $1 million grant, the First Nations Pacheedaht Campground and Marina in Port Renfrew will add 20 new campsites. Sites have a view of the ocean or two rivers, the Gordon River and the San Juan. Also on the improvement list are a new washroom and parking area. Facilities include boat launch and laundry. 1 250-647-0090. Also funded in First Nations areas in B.C. will be 18 new campsites with full hook-ups at Puntledge RV Park and eight new RV sites at Alert Bay Campground plus a new washroom with showers. (See next listing.)

BRITISH COLUMBIA CAMPGROUND EXPANDS

Puntledge RV Campground, located in the traditional territory of the Comox First Nation in the Comox Valley, will add 18 new RV sites with full hook-ups. The campground already has full service, partial and tent sites, hot showers and laundry facilities. A five-minute walk from downtown Courtenay, the campground includes the Nim Nim Interpretive Centre and I-Hos Gallery Kiosk. Learn about ancient Salish culture, swim and tube in the river and take a short drive to five golf courses, Mount Washington and the I-Hos Native Gallery and Gift Shop. More info.

CALIFORNIA CAMPGROUND IS TEMPORARY

Because of an emergency need for RV parking, 25 spaces are available at three locations at the harbor in scenic Morro Bay – but their days may be numbered. Local opposition has been strong but so has demand from tourists for more campsites. At prices in the $65 and $75 range, RVs are welcome at the harbor but only until September. Then the program will be re-evaluated and a decision made to continue or scrap it. Contact tourism authorities at morrobay.org .

FLORIDA CAMP SCHEDULES APRIL BIKE RODEO

Bikers and two-wheel enthusiasts meet “somewhere on the Santa Fe River” in Branford for a Biker Rodeo, April 16-18. Ellie Ray’s RV Resort & Lounge is a place to camp, fish, rent a boat or kayak, party in the pool, eat barbecue, enter contests and listen to country music after the sun goes down. Dry camp on 12 acres with free Wi-Fi. The resort also offers RV sites, dump station, boat and trailer storage, a play area and laundry facilities. Call 1-855-RIVER13

INDIANA DUNES BIRD FESTIVAL IN MAY

One of the Midwest’s premier birding events is scheduled for May 12-15 starting at the

Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Porter. See seas of migrating birds in person or by live streaming with experts from the Audubon Society. Hike a 2,182-acre wonderland of dunes and lakeshore. Indiana Dunes State Park Campground, Chesterton, has 140 campsites with 50-amp service. Reservations (www.) Camp.IN.gov, (219) 926-1952

NEW YORK CAMPGROUND ADDING CAMPSITES, MORE

Brookwood RV Resort in Ticonderoga plans to add 28 new campsites, a swimming pool, and a barn to its existing inventory of 70 campsites, each with fire ring and picnic table. Included on a wish list is a possible five-mega-watt solar installation and perhaps a zipline and other outdoor adventures. Located on Route 9N, the family campground is between the north end of Lake George and the southern region of Lake Champlain. Reservations are being taken now at (518) 585-4462.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE PARK CHANGES ENTRANCE

At Shawnee State Park, Schellsburg, the bridge on Route 96 is being replaced. The campground entrance will be closed during the project. Call ahead about conditions of the new route and entry at the “night entrance” because the old road is not in good condition. During construction the campground will remain open April 9 until late December. There are 212 campsites, many with full hookups and others with partial hookups. There’s a dump station, shower houses with flush toilets and hot showers, and some ADA sites. A completion date for the construction has not been announced. Fish, swim, hunt and trap in season, paddle your own or a rental boat, and hike the foothills. The 451-acre Shawnee Lake has three boat launch areas and 146 dry-boat mooring spaces. The main boat dock and launch ramp are ADA accessible. (814) 733-4218

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK HAS BIG DISCOUNT

Now through March 31, get a 25% discount on a two-night minimum stay, any nights of the week at Barnwell State Park, Blackville. The small, 307-acre park has 25 campsites with water and electric. Four sites have 50-amp hookups. Restrooms have hot showers. Fish for largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill and catfish in the park’s lakes with a valid SC fishing license. Loaner tackle is available. Small boats without gas engines are allowed but there is no boat launch, so boats must be hand carried. Hike the easy 1.5-mile loop trail that connects the two lakes. Along the way see wild orchids and a variety of wetland and dryland trees and shrubs. Reserve through the call center at 1-866-345-7275 or call the park at (803) 284-2212. To get the discount you must mention code BACAMP25.

TENNESSEE FALLS TO HAVE RARE EVENT

Camping is nearby but not on site. This rare chance to see spectacular Burgess Falls from the bottom on March 21 deserves a place on paddlers’ calendars. Get full instructions for planning, meeting the ranger and making the “fairly strenuous” four-mile paddle to the base of the falls. Kayaks and life preservers will be provided. Please remember to wear sunscreen, bring plenty of water and dress warmly. Participation is limited to 10 people, minimum age 12 and with some kayak experience. Liability waivers must be turned in before the start of the trip. Cancellations due to weather will be refunded. Contact Park Ranger Devin Simmons, (931) 432-5312, Devin.Simmons@tn.gov One suggestion for a base camp nearby is Big Puckett’s Campground and RV Park in Sparta. There’s a restaurant, general store and campsites with 50-amp hookups. (931) 761-2267

TEXAS COWGIRLS HAVE MORE FUN

Join the fun with the girls and mount up for trail rides and laughter at San Angelo State Park, San Angelo, April 4 and 5. The park has a number of camping areas with water and electric hookup as well as primitive and tent sites. The ten equestrian campsites have 30-amp electricity, outdoor grill, picnic table, shade shelter and nearby restrooms with showers. The Cowgirls group has chapters nationwide and frequent riding events, often at state parks, throughout the United States. Call the park at (325) 949-4757. Reservations for the Cowgirls events should be made with the organization at (www.) 40somethngcowgirls.com.

TEXAS TO GET NEW LUXURY RV PARK

Reagan Ridge RV Park is being built in Georgetown, aiming for a 2022 opening date. Planned are 71 RV sites, on-site self-storage, walking paths, a dog park, high-speed internet, a community center and private entry that requires use of a code. Georgetown is on I-35 between Waco and Austin. (512)705-5501, (www.) reaganridgerv.com

We’ll back next week with more RV Park news.