Good News: Things to smile about this week, March 7, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

“WE ONLY HAVE WHAT WE GIVE.” —Isabel Allende

A Turkish man rescued a swan with a broken wing 37 years ago in Edirne in the western province of Turkey. She was in an open field when Recep Mirazan and a group of friends spotted her. Mirazan plucked her from the field to protect her from nearby predators and took the swan to his home in the Karaagac region, near Greece.

Garip, as he named the swan, healed and continues to follow Mirazan around his farm and when he goes out for a walk. Mirazan said that he didn’t want to leave the swan to the foxes and that once they got used to each other, they never separated. The name Garip means “bizarre” but also refers to those that are down on their luck.

In the wild, swans usually live about 12 years; in captivity up to 30. Now in their 37th year together, the swan never left the farm and has found a home with the now 63-year-old Recap. A widower without children of his own, Mirazan considers the loyal swan one of his children.

REPURPOSING NEWSSTANDS FOR A REALLY GOOD CAUSE

Newspaper stands, once a common sight on street corners, are now standing empty in a number of cities. In Florence, South Carolina, they are finding a new life as a place to help the homeless. The Morning News is partnering with the House of Hope to use them as a place to distribute much-needed supplies to those in need.

The boxes will hold clothes, shoes, socks, water and some food items to give out to people in a private, dignified way. Soon the boxes will be painted and refurbished by local artists and high school students and placed in areas around the city.

“NO ONE IN THE WORLD NEEDS A RHINO HORN BUT A RHINO.” —Paul Oxton

For the first time in 21 years, Kenya Wildlife Service announced that not one rhino was poached in 2020. That is attributed primarily to COVID travel restrictions. There are also increased local anti-poaching efforts with an increased number of rangers. Horn transmitters and microchips are also being employed to track the rings. Score one for COVID!

ANOTHER REASON TO SAVE THE HONEYBEE

In a breakthrough study in Australia, it has been found that honeybee venom destroys aggressive, difficult-to-treat breast cancer cells. It is particularly effective against triple-negative breast cancer and HER2-enriched tumors, both of which have poor outcomes.

They have found that both the natural and synthetic version of venom is significant in destroying cancer cells with minimal disruption to healthy cells within an hour. Here’s an article about this topic.

SPEAKING OF BEEKEEPING… THIS DOG IS UP TO THE TASK

“WE ARE MORE ALIKE, MY FRIENDS, THAN WE ARE UNALIKE.” —Maya Angelou

I find myself spending way too much time in front of the TV, a computer monitor or my phone. Evidently, I am not the only one…

“I’LL DO EVERYTHING IN MY POWER TO HELP YOU.” —Neus Figueras

I THINK I CAN, I THINK I CAN

Until next week, stay safe out there. See you next Sunday.

Read last week’s Good News posts here.