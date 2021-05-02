Campground and RV Park News, May 1, 2021

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

NOTE: This news site covers breaking news for RV travel. Follow up on these tips to plan your trip according to your own dates, type of RV, budget and interests. Be alert for sudden changes due to COVID or weather. COVID restrictions are still in place but vary according to the state or individual campground.

Gather details and driving directions from multiple sources including the campground, GPS, state highway sources and event sponsors. Then call the campground directly before leaving home. Many websites are incomplete or out of date and GPS can’t always be trusted with hard-to-find campground addresses.

DISCLAIMER: No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

DATELINE: May 1, 2021

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND HOSTS RESONATE FESTIVAL

On May 21, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Live Oak, welcomes RESONATE, a fusion of sound, vibes, art and yoga. The park has 600 developed campsites with full and partial hookups including 50-amp sites. There are also equestrian campsites and 800 acres for primitive camping. RESONATE is billed as an empowerment fest for those ready to “co-create a new earth.” (800) 224-5656

FLORIDA CAMPGROUND TO EXPAND IN 2022

Scheduled to open by mid- to late 2022 in Ridge Manor/Dade City are 65 new campsites at Ridge Manor Campground. The park has a clubhouse with a large library and pool table, rental cabins and park model RVs. An on-site activities director keeps things humming with bingo, parties, holiday celebrations, exercise classes, movies, darts, cards, chess, board games, puzzles, and morning coffees. Site rentals are by the night, month or season. (352) 583-2737

GEORGIA STATE PARK INTRODUCES 12 MILER

Run the first “Great Bend in the Hooch” foot race in Chattahoochee Bend State Park, Newnan, on July 17. Preregistration is required. One of the state’s largest state parks at almost 3,000 acres, the park invites RV travelers to camp, fish, hike, and paddle at this scenic bend in the river. There are 27 RV sites, a playground, bike trails, geocaching, gift shop and boat ramp. Bring your own boat or rent a kayak or canoe. The race, one of the Southern Singletrack Trail Series, allows 12-mile or 5-mile entries. The route follows the scenic Wild Turkey Trail. (800) 864-7275. For race rules and registration go here.

IOWA HOME TO HISTORIC POLKA FEST

Bring your dancing shoes to the historic Amana Colonies on June 4, when the annual Polka Fest at the Amana RV Park and Event Center features five bands. The dancer-ready building is air conditioned and has a wooden floor. The large RV campground is popular with RV events and full-timers by the month as well as one-time visitors for the many rallies, shows and festivals held there. Paved and level sites feature free Wi-Fi and fire rings and picnic tables where available. Restrooms and showers are handicap accessible and the dump station can handle four RVs. Walk to a family clinic and pharmacy. Limited storage is available for RVs and boats. (319) 622-7616

NEW YORK RESORT ADDS CAMPSITES

Swan Bay Resort & Marina in Alexandria Bay has added 30 additional campsites in a wooded area and has updated its big community fire pit section. Shop in the newly expanded Rift Boutique gift shop for RV and marine supplies and St. Lawrence River souvenirs. Bordering Canada, the campground is in an area rich in travel attractions including two historical castles, antique boat museums and winery, brewery, and distillery tastings. Bring or rent a boat to explore the 1000 Islands. More info here or phone (315) 482-7926.

OHIO HAS GREAT MOHICAN POW-WOW

Reserve now at the Mohican Reservation Campgrounds and Canoeing, Loudonville, for the Great Mohican Pow-Wow September 17-19. Admission is charged. Enjoy three days of cultural events including storytelling, music, fire starting, hoop dancing, food and family. Campsites are available with water and electric hookup. Call the Great Mohican Pow-Wow at (800) 766-2267 or visit here.

SOUTH DAKOTA CAMPGROUND MAKES MUSIC

Music plays every week at the Rush No More RV Resort and Campground in Sturgis – and June 4-6 is a special time. The family-friendly Black Hills Blues Stomp and Swamp Romp brings in local talent to join bands from Louisiana, Texas, and Kansas City, for a weekend of toe tapping, dancing, barbecue and jam sessions. Hear blues, soul, zydeco and more. Full-hookups and free Wi-Fi come with the camping package that includes tickets, a campsite and the free barbecue. The resort offers a library and game room, outdoor sports courts, propane refills, swimming pool, hot tub and 24/7 security. (605) 347-2916

TEXAS FAIRE FOR YE LORDS AND LADIES

The Fields of New Market Campground, Todd Mission, is a 211-acre meadow with camping for all from tenters to RVers. Be there October 9 for the opening of the Texas Renaissance Festival’s season of medieval fun with food, quaffs, minstrels, jousting and jesters. Check here for camping details, tickets and a schedule of special events. The meadow is within walking distance of the festival and shuttles are also available. (800) 458-3435 or (936) 419-6366.

WEST VIRGINIA PARK EXPANDS RV CAMPING

Because the terrain is steep, heavily wooded and inaccessible, camping at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Glen Jean, has long been available only to primitive tent campers who need no facilities. Now additional areas are available for primitive camping and a few areas are now accessible to small RVs. Camping is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and reservations are not accepted. Stays are limited to 14 days within a 28-day period in any park campground. The best bet for RV travelers continues to be developed state and private campgrounds in the surrounding area. Go here for info.

VIRGINIA ISLAND CAMPGROUND HAS CRAB FEAST

Feast on succulent crabmeat while live music plays August 20-22 at the Chincoteague Island KOA Resort. A full-service RV campground with sites for rigs up to 65 feet, the KOA also offers a camp store, kayak launch and rentals, cable TV, a waterpark and jumping pillow, golf cart and bike rentals, and an activities director who schedules community campfires and other events. Tickets for the Crab Feast are additional and are available online. Music will be provided by Chase Payne, Three on the Tree and Tiki Bar Band. Make reservations at (800) 562-7730; for information call (757) 336-3111

