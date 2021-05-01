Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 144,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions of our readers.

May 1, 2021

Non-Members (advertising supported) edition

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

With great pleasure I bring excellent news — the unveiling of our new official RVtravel.com T-shirts and coffee mugs. For now, both will be available as prizes in our many contests. But one day soon they will be available for purchase at prices so exceptionally fair that all of you will want both the shirt and coffee mug. The mug comes with a guarantee that coffee will taste better in it than in any other coffee mug on the market.

There is no question in my mind that wearing our incredibly attractive, high-quality T-shirt or drinking from our impressive mug will elevate your stature in the eyes of all who observe you with either. The winner of today’s Saturday Giveaway Contest (see below) will win T-shirt #1, and earn lifetime bragging rights for the achievement.

We have some exceptionally good stories in today’s issue. Nanci Dixon returns with the newest installment of her popular column “Campground Crowding.” The subject got very personal with her recently, which she explains. Nancy also relays comments from some RVers who say crowding has forced them to “hang up their keys.” One RVer reported selling his trailer only 15 minutes after listing it for sale — illustrating the shortage of vehicles as record numbers of new RVers jump into the RV lifestyle.

Mike Gast offers some rare insights into how Walmart’s free overnight stay policy for RVers may be doomed, and soon. In 2010, just shy of 80 percent of Walmart stores allowed overnight stays. Today, it’s closer to 55 percent — and dropping. Walmart’s future will likely look a lot different than what you see today with present-day parking lots repurposed or smaller. Read Mike’s article.

And Tony Barthel has a story most RVers will find interesting, a review of his new portable washing machine. How many of us without washers on board dread hoofing it to the RV park laundry to wash our clothes? Tony spent $160 for his machine. Was it worth it? He explains.

“RVs: WHO MAKES WHAT”

A week ago today we debuted our new 73-page report “RVs: Who Makes What,” which lists every RV manufacturer in North America and what brands and models they make. We believe it’s the first time such information has been available. We are offering the report for free as a public service. We could have sold it, but the information is so valuable we wanted all RVers to have access to it. Information about how to get the report is below. I am happy to report that more than 5,500 of you downloaded it in the last week alone.

Finally, many of you have expressed frustration navigating this newsletter. After clicking away to read an article, when you return to the newsletter it’s to the top of the page instead of where you left off. We understand the frustration and are working to improve this. Our goal is to make the navigation work well on both desktop and mobile platforms, which is a challenge. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Be safe. Get your COVID shots!

ATTENTION BEGINNING RVers

On Monday we are resuming our Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, which appears weekdays. This is Volume 2, which will run for approximately five months — long enough to bring newbies up to speed on RVing basics. The newsletter will then pause again and resume later for Volume 3 to educate a new round of RV beginners. Sign up here.

Last week’s Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• A quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite

• 11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV

• How to diagnose your RV’s air conditioner health

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Hélio HE3 Series Mini Travel Trailer. He writes, “The Hélio HE3 Series is a slick little trailer that may really work out for some buyers. The build quality and thinking are there – and I’m betting that it’ll last a very long time.” Read more and see how it compares to other mini travel trailers.

Last week’s reviews:

• 2021 Shasta 21CK Travel Trailer • 2021 Chinook Summit • KZ RV Connect SE C210MBKSE Travel Trailer • Imperial Outdoors XploreRV XR22 Bunk Model • 2021 AntiShanty Overlanding Trailers

Campground Crowding: "I sold my trailer 15 minutes after listing it for sale!"

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week, writer Nanci Dixon relates their personal, very difficult and ongoing experience with campground crowding after a recent death in the family. A reader considers trip-planning as a hobby, like a “treasure hunt.” (It’s good to have a positive attitude!) But another RVer has thrown in the towel and sold his trailer within 15 minutes of listing it for sale! Read more here.

What would you do if Walmart stopped allowing overnight RV stays?

A few weeks ago we asked you what you would do if Walmart totally banned the practice of overnight RV parking in its lots. While the number of Walmarts still allowing RV overnight stays is dropping fast, many stores remain that allow it. Our thanks to the more than 150 RVtravel.com readers who responded to our question. Because of the number of responses, we’ll post half the comments today, and the remainder in tomorrow’s (Sunday) newsletter. Read the first installment here.

Just how bad is it? Are boondocking locations getting crowded?

By Julie Chickery

RV sales are booming and you’ve surely heard that campgrounds are overcrowded. Now you might have heard that dispersed camping is a great way to avoid the throngs of new RV travelers. But is it true, or are boondocking locations getting crowded too? Find out here.

How to negotiate the best price on your next RV

An RV purchase is a big deal, and depending on the type of RV you buy, it can come with a substantial price tag. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to negotiate the best price on your next RV. Find out what they are here.

Reader Poll

How do you feel about RV parks charging more when demand is high, like airlines and hotels do?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

All the RV lingo you need to, and should, know

By Gail Marsh

RVers have a unique language. Have you ever wondered why? Me too! Maybe RVers have discovered this wonderful way of seeing the world and want to keep it somewhat “mysterious” to others. Or maybe RVers use their unique lingo to demonstrate their level of experience to “newbies.” It might be that the RV jargon is quicker to say, making it faster for the RVer to stop talking and get to fishing, golfing, sightseeing, relaxing, or whatever the reason they RV. The RV jargon is interesting, for sure! Here are a few examples.

The best gifts for the RVing mom

Mother’s Day is quickly approaching (listen up!) on Sunday, May 9, 2021. What special thing are you doing for the mom in your life (and yes, fur-parent moms count too!)? If you don’t know what to give to that special mom, we’ve compiled a list that may help.

“Nomadland,” the movie – Don’t miss it!

By Adrienne Kristine

I have a recommendation for the movie “Nomadland.” If you haven’t seen it, please do. The film reflects a view of the RV lifestyle seldom seen by outsiders. Fern, Frances McDormand, relaxes outside her van in the campground at Badlands National Park. Like Fern in the movie, as you travel down the highways you see the beauty in the bleakness of the desert, the scrub brush, the sagebrush, the cactus, the bright snow-covered mountains and hills, and the dirty snow on the side of the road left by the snowplows. Continue reading this interesting review by someone who has “been there, done that.”

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator

We tested tons of black tank treatments; this is the only one that worked

By Kate Doherty

Recently I was privileged to meet Doctor Poop! This entrepreneurial inventor, Don Zimmerman, has a passion for all things poop! For the past 20+ years, he has traveled the globe analyzing bacteria. You know, the nasty stuff that creates sludge, clogs black tanks, stinks to high heaven, and makes dump day a poopy one! Continue reading.

You just missed the chance to buy this rare Italian RV restoration

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you were looking for a unique RV restoration project, you just missed it. A French automotive auction house, Benzin, just closed an auction on an Italian-made 1980 Paguro camper built by Laverda. Guess we’d call this classic a Class C, the chassis manufactured by Citroën. This wild Italian RV must have been hot in its day. Check it out!

Is this your RV?

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

These tips ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletters this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (what is wrong with you??), here they are again!

• Why do my RV batteries only last a year or two?

• How to replace and reseal RV windows

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Portable washing machine saves weight for RV. YUP.

By Tony Barthel

This is going to sound strange, but I bought a washing machine to save weight on our long journey to the middle of this country. It sounds nonsensical, but I think my math works out. Continue reading to see how it saves weight, and how well it works.

RVelectricity

By Mike Sokol

Don’t fall for it. This is NOT a generator!

In the last few months I’ve had perhaps a dozen readers contact me about these so-called “solar generators” that are being marketed by companies like Jackery and Bluetti. Several readers have gone so far as tearing out their existing RV batteries and charger, and hoping to use one of these “solar generators” instead of a traditional gasoline generator or an inverter powered by their RV house batteries. Read why this is not a good idea.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

How to Neutral/Ground bond parallel generators

Dear Mike,

I have a Honda 2000i generator. When I plug in your bonding plug, everything works great and my EMS does not complain when powering my travel trailer. But if I plug in a second Honda generator using the parallel wire kit, do both generators need the neutral ground plug? Or will one suffice since they are now wired together? Thanks. —Jon

Read Mike’s response.

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

RV Tire Safety

Are ST-type tires better because they have a higher “speed rating”?

By Roger Marble

I recently saw an RV forum post about better durability of trailer tires. The poster said: “Old trailer tires were rated to 65 mph. Newer tires are rated to 81 or 88 mph. That is a big difference. Since I upgraded to Load Range D and Speed Rating M (81 mph), my trailer blowouts have disappeared.” Here’s Roger’s response.

Building an RV Park

Still waiting on the bank, but lots of progress on the RV park

Machelle updates us on progress with the bank, in part thanks to suggestions from a lot of you folks(!); AJ and Machelle attending a Campground Management Conference and what they learned; and getting ready for the Fourth of July, including the anvil explosions. (Huh?) She also reports that they will soon have a HUGE announcement and adds, “I can hardly contain myself!” (Something about an upcoming event? Hmmm.) She also updates us on all the progress being made on the campground. Wow! Read all about it here.

RV Short Stop

Synchronous fireflies put on magical shows

By Julianne G. Crane

I’ve been tracking synchronous fireflies activity for a number of years. … Catching fireflies on warm summer evenings is one of my fondest childhood memories. While I’ve not been lucky enough to sit among thousands of enchanting creatures flashing in unison – it’s on my Bucket List. Read about these fascinating critters, as well as how you can help fireflies make a comeback, along with the dates for 2021 public viewings, here.

RV Fire Safety

Know your location and get help in case of fire

In case of fire, and after you get people away from the fire, get help. Adults and older children should know how to dial 911, and how to get emergency help on any CB, VHF or ham radio available. It’s crucial to know your location so firefighters can find you.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Tex-Mex Chicken and Corn Chowder

by Michelle Pitts from Bakersfield, CA

This chowder is perfectly thick, creamy, and has a ton of flavor… without being too spicy. Very easy to make, it’s definitely hearty enough to serve on its own as a meal, and your kitchen will smell wonderful for hours as a result.

Yummy! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Cherry Lime Mojito • Cheesy Parmesan Potato Pancakes • Upside Down Blueberry Pie Cheesecake • Broccoli Shrimp Casserole • Pulled Pork Nachos

Museum of the Week

The Walmart Museum

Bentonville, Arkansas

Visit the very first location of Walmart, then Walton’s, and, as the website says, “Take a journey through Walmart’s heritage.” You’ll first walk into a replicated five-and-dime store before moving into the back rooms of the museum. The museum is so well done and so well laid out, you’ll have fun exploring. If you’ve ever been fascinated with the company’s history, or find yourself shopping or “camping” at Walmarts often, you’ll surely want to stop. Visit the museum website here to plan your visit, or take a virtual tour of the museum (almost as good!).

