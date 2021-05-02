Do you envision yourself living full-time in an RV someday?

0

Is your dream to live in an RV full-time — every day of the year? Or are you already doing it?

Nobody really knows how many people are already enjoying the full-time life, but everyone agrees that the ranks of them is growing. Estimates range from hundreds of thousands to one million families are already living a mobile life.

What about you? Do you dream of full-timing one day, or are you already doing it? Or you content with simply RVing part-time?

Remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so please stand by. And, as always, your comments are welcome.

 

