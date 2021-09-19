RV Review: 2022 Wildwood FSX 179DBK travel trailer

Remember that old saying “Good things come in small packages”? Well, that might be an appropriate way to describe the 2022 Forest River Wildwood FSX 179DBK travel trailer. This small trailer has a surprisingly usable interior along with double-over-double bunks, which you rarely see in something of this size.

1 of 33

Wildwood FSX

Forest River’s Wildwood FSX series are wood-framed, aluminum skinned travel trailers that can be described as more affordable but not completely stripped down. Kind of like in the olden days when Buick would make a version of the Chevy Nova and it was affordable but not completely basic.

Among the things you might be surprised to find in this price category is an enclosed underbelly with panels that can be removed for service, a Wildwood trait. This means that the tanks and such are enclosed in panels you can remove for service. However, the underbelly is not heated, so this is definitely not a four-season rig.

There’s also a full-sized 10.7 cubic foot 12-volt DC compressor fridge in this model, which isn’t something you’d expect in a trailer of this size. Typically, the smaller trailers get the tiny fridges.

There is a good amount of counter space in the galley. That counter space is created by using the same solid-surface countertops to cover the sink plus the glass cover on the two-burner stove top. So you can use this decent-sized space for prep and then take off the sink covers and/or open the stove to proceed with meal prep.

Big bunks in the Wildwood FSX

The part that’s surprising in this camper is the double-over-double bunks. In other words, you could easily have two real adults sleeping back there on those bunks or have each bunk shared by the little ones and they’d actually not feel like they’re sleeping in a coffin. Small trailers often have really tiny bunks.

Furthermore, there’s storage under the lower bunk. But this could also be a space for Fido if that pooch is used to sleeping in a crate.

Main sleeping area

This is something that you either like or don’t – that’s the Murphy bed as the main place to crash for the night. However, this one has the added negative factor of being a “pocket queen”-style bed. That means it’s an RV queen at 60” X 74” and also in a corner. There had to have been some compromises to get this much resting space in this small a camper, and that’s one of them.

I could also see that being possibly the biggest downside to this rig.

The bed is flanked by a single closet with more storage space in cabinets along the top of the bed. There are also cabinets above the dinette and one above the galley, so interior storage isn’t half bad here.

When the bed is up, there is a couch there. Wildwood has improved the cushions on the couch for 2022. Interestingly, the couch is almost more of a bench with cushions against the platform that becomes the bottom of the bed, rather than a fully assembled couch, per se. But it’s no big deal – plus the backrest cushions are improved.

Wildwood does tend to use larger windows and there is definitely one of those on the dinette, which can be opened.

Another plus in the Wildwood FSX

One more feather in this trailer’s cap is an outdoor kitchen that features a flat-top griddle. There’s also a small bar-sized refrigerator there. It runs on 120VAC, so it’s only running when the trailer’s plugged in to shore power.

For 2022, this model also has roof-top solar connectors, so you could go off grid. Also, this makes it easier to modify the camper. There has been a side solar connector for a while now, which is retained.

Several models of travel trailer, including Wildwood, do not include a TV from the factory, which I think is just fine. You can get the model you want if you choose to have a TV. Or just not have paid for something you don’t use, which is what I did.

But I am ecstatic that this trailer doesn’t come with the horrible iRV stereo system. Instead, it comes with a fat Bluetooth speaker. I think the standard stereo in most RVs is terrible, at best. I use a Bluetooth speaker so I don’t have to turn on the iRV stereo that came with my trailer. Otherwise, I might be prone to violence against whoever created that user interface disaster.

Kudos to Wildwood for this. But do you have most of your audio and video content on a tablet or smartphone? I’m a bit of a geek in this respect, as I do.

In summary

There’s a lot going for this little trailer depending on who you are and how you camp. I see this as a great family camper for those who can get away now and then on weekends. It might also make sense to have something like this if the littles are involved in sports that can take the family away from home.

You could save a bunch of money on hotels and also have the camper at the games. That way the kids could grab snacks or use a bathroom that isn’t in a blue plastic room.

Like in all RVs, there are certainly compromises to get this much sleeping space in this small of a package. But the exterior size and relatively light weight also mean there are more types of vehicles that can safely tow this. Everything is a balancing act.

The Wildwood FSX is affordable

Also, these are in the more affordable end of the price spectrum. Therefore, don’t expect high-performance ceiling vent fans or fancy suspensions or many of the other things I think might make sense if you use your camper a lot. But you’re also in a very affordable area, depending on your finances, of course. So, overall, a good thing in a small package.

My thanks to Josh Winters from Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for allowing me to share his photos in this article. You can see Josh’s video of this RV here.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1018b