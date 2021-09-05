Truck & Towing Trends: Chevrolet announces discounts on 2021 Silverados

While some trucks continue to be in short supply, manufacturers are looking to sell off their 2021 model year inventory to make space at dealerships for 2022 model year product. As such, today’s Truck & Towing Trends is about something that’s odd to me: manufacturer incentives when product availability is limited.

Electric trucks – the Rivian R1T

I haven’t had any seat time in the new sorta mid-sized Rivian R1T, but the folks at Motor Trend have and they were very, very impressed. In fact, their review of the Rivian R1T is more like a fan piece.

Indeed, there is a lot to like about this truck and it is far more real than some of the concepts I’ve seen. But are electric trucks ready for prime time as far as we RVers go? That’s a story for next week’s Truck & Travel Trends. Stay tuned!

If you are interested in electric trucks or all-electric RVs I have an article about a promised all-electric RV in my daily RV reviews column that you might be interested in.

Chevrolet

General Motors’ Chevrolet division features a promotion of a $1,750 cash allowance on specific 2021 model Chevy Silverado 1500 pickups. The cash allowance offer is not available with special financing, lease and some other promotional offers, and customers must take retail delivery by September 30, 2021 to qualify.

There are also discounts available of up to $5,250 on select 2021 Silverado 1500 models during September. To qualify for the complete discount, buyers must choose a Crew Cab model with either the 4.3L V6 or the 2.7L turbo V8 engine and must be outfitted with at least $1,000 worth of eligible accessories.

If you do choose the special financing instead, that may mean a 72-month loan financed at 2.99 percent APR. It could include the 2021 Chevy Tahoe and 2021 Suburban as well during the Chevy Truck Month promotion. This financing is through GM Financial and is not available with lease contracts and some other offers. Like the cash allowance, one must take delivery by September 30.

There is also a $1,000 accessory allowance in some cases on the purchase of a new Chevrolet truck or full-size SUV with specific accessories. This offer applies to buyers of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, Tahoe, Suburban and even the Colorado.

The Chevy Truck Month promotion will run from September 1 through September 30. All the vehicles included in the promotion are 2021 model year units; 2022 models are excepted.

If you can find a 2020 Silverado by some miracle, there is an additional $2,000 cash allowance on some of those.

Chevy Silverado discount offers

Nationwide Chevy Silverado discount offers vary for different configurations of the 1500 pickup truck during September 2021. As such, the largest offers are as follows:

Purchase Offers: 2020: $2,000 cash allowance Requires Crew Cab body style with 2.7L L3B Turbo I4 engine 2021: $2,000 package discount + $1,000 accessory allowance + $2,250 cash allowance = $5,250 total discount Requires Crew Cab body with: 2.7L Turbo L3B I4 or 4.3L LV3 V6 engine At least $1,000 worth of eligible accessories

Featured Lease Offer : $309 monthly for 24 months Applies to 2021 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD with 2.7L Turbo I4 L3B engine Ultra low-mileage lease with 10,000 miles per year $3,809 due at signing for eligible current lessees (after all offers) $0 security deposit Available nationwide

: $309 monthly for 24 months

The above offers will remain valid through September 30, 2021. Additional lease offers are available in select markets, so be sure to check with your local dealership for more information.

