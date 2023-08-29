Campgrounds closed at Cape Hatteras

August 29, 2023 — Cape Hatteras National Seashore, NC, (Seashore) is closely monitoring the projected path of Hurricane Idalia. As of this afternoon, regional forecasts show that strong winds, heavy rainfall and other negative impacts are likely to begin as early as late Wednesday, Aug. 30, and possibly continue through Friday, Sept. 1. In addition to the impacts forecast for Idalia, the Seashore in North Carolina is currently experiencing oceanside impacts from the combination of distant Hurricane Franklin and elevated tides.

Campgrounds closed

The Seashore’s Ocracoke, Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds will close tomorrow, Aug. 30. Campgrounds will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed. As more forecasts are issued by the National Weather Service, additional closures of visitor facilities may be necessary. Closures will be listed on the Seashore’s alerts and conditions webpage.

Due to swells produced by distant Hurricane Franklin and elevated tides, some Seashore oceanside beaches are experiencing erosion and overwash. Portions of off-road vehicle routes on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands may be impassable until this weekend.

Life-threatening rip currents are expected through the next several days. Seashore visitors should stay out of the ocean until conditions improve. Go to www.weather.gov/beach/mhx for the latest beach conditions forecast.

A two-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive in Rodanthe should be avoided due to the continued presence of vulnerable houses that may be damaged by rough surf and strong winds.

Road and ferry travel

Seashore visitors can monitor road conditions at https://drivenc.gov. Call 252-996-6000 or 6001 for current information on ferry services to and from Ocracoke Island. For additional weather-related information, visit the National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead City website at www.weather.gov/mhx/tropical.