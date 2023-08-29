RV manufacturers and dealers worried about consumer lawsuits – get training from ‘Super Lawyers’

For all the “sound and fury” of RV buyers fed up with shoddy, falling-apart purchases, we don’t often hear about them getting legal help. Maybe RVers are just afraid nothing will ever come of it, that somehow, the cards are in the hands of the manufacturers and dealers. Why bother to take legal action for nothing?

Hold on, it looks like the RV industry is actually worried about legal action. This November, industry is including a special program, a “Super Lawyers Session”, at their RV Dealers Convention/Expo in Fairfax, Virginia. Would you like to be the proverbial “fly on the wall” there? Here’s what’s advertised:

“RV industry legal experts will train dealers in how to avoid costly consumer lawsuits,” says the promotional material. “Audience members will once again be treated to a mock trial of a consumer claim against an RV dealership. Audience members will serve as jurors in the trial.” Interestingly, the promotional “poster” for this session is based on a Star Wars’ theme, “The Dealership Strikes Back.” Do you need to strike back if you haven’t been hit hard to start with?

Super Lawyers admonish: “Take control of the legal action”

The upshot of this special Super Lawyers session is, “to teach RV dealers how to prevent lawsuits against their dealership by partnering with their manufacturers.” Industry legal beagles will be making presentations, including Keystone’s top attorney. A slew of others are on the docket, ready to teach dealers how to stay out of legal hot water. One session is optimistically entitled, “How to partner with your manufacturer to take control of litigation and recover your customer.” For industry this is a novel idea, that they take control of the legal action.

Other game strategies fall under the banners of, “How to eliminate lawsuits inexpensively and quickly as soon as the claim is filed.” “How to work together with your manufacturer so that the manufacturer is more likely to pay for the dealer’s legal defense and protect the dealer from judgment.”

Lessons for RVers

It’s evident from the efforts the RV industry is putting into the legal arena that RVers are not just quietly going away when serious issues arise. One insider told us that there may be a lot more going on. Many potential suits are being quietly settled with non-disclosure agreements. While the RVer does come away with a settlement, under this arrangement, nobody else knows. That sets well for industry, as fewer RVers are encouraged to take action. They simply don’t know other RVers’ efforts are being rewarded.

The RV industry may be getting stoked by their own Super Lawyers. RV consumers wounded by the industry shouldn’t give up. It may be your case is worth hiring a lawyer.

##RVT1120b