This is camping? You kidding me?

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I was posting a short news story today on RVtravel.com about how lots of campers were planning a camping trip in 2022. It was right around two-thirds of all campers would be out there in the wilds of America (or at a family-friendly RV park with playgrounds and bouncing pillows).

The article was based on a news release from KOA, about a study it had done recently.

As I often do, I looked for a photo that I could use to illustrate the article. I have many sources especially for use by the media, including ones provided by GoRVing, a promotional arm of the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association. I chose one that showed a family of four sitting together in a pop-up trailer. I didn’t pay much attention to the photo at first: It looked fine.

But then when I selected it to paste into the article, I looked closer. The entire family was holding a computer or tablet device. The photo is above.

And I thought: This is camping?? What exactly makes this scene any different than the four of them sitting on their sofa at home?

Everyone in the RV business likes to portray RVing as a way to get out in nature. Tell me, exactly, how this is about nature.

What a joke!

