RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 31, 2022

Issue 1829

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Hello, friends! We had a small hiccup with our website early yesterday morning. If you weren’t able to read yesterday’s newsletter and all of its incredible content, you can do so here. Enjoy!

Today’s thought

“The U. S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee happiness, only the pursuit of it. You have to catch up with it yourself.” —Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Tater Day! If you don’t feel like eating potatoes today, how about spending the night in one?

On this day in history: 1918 – Daylight saving time goes into effect in the United States for the first time.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods – Got a spare, there?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Here’s an RV modification for the travel trailer and smaller motorhome set. It’s an “If you ain’t got it, you need it” mod. When we bought our mid-20-foot range travel trailer, it didn’t take us long to scratch our heads: “Where’s the spare tire?” It was an apt question, because in the years that we had that rig, due to an originally unbeknownst misaligned axle, we needed more than a couple of whacks with a spare tire.

Do you have a spare tire carrier on your rig? No, we’re not talking about behemoth Class A units where not only do you need a spare tire, you need the likes of Samson to ride along in your basement storage to lift and fit the spare. We’re talking about a rig that uses a, say, 15- or 16-inch tire. If your rig is equipped with the typical 4-inch square tube rear bumper, then acquiring and installing this important mod is quick, inexpensive and relatively easy.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

2022 Grand Design Transcend Xplor 265BH

Tony writes, “Grand Design does a good job building these trailers with just a few exceptions, which are easily corrected if you care. This offers both good seating and enough sleeping space to where I think this layout makes more sense than a number of bunk models. There is also a huge amount of kitchen counter space in this so you really could serve a larger group here…”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV propane regulator whistle for only one tank?

Dear Dave,

Why does my RV propane regulator whine or whistle when it’s pointed to one tank but not to the other one? —Dennis

Read Dave’s answer.

10 harsh RV realities for beginners

By Dave Helgeson

Many of us that have been RVing for years have learned the realities of RVing via direct experience (aka school of hard knocks) long before the advent of the “information super highway” aka the internet. Nowadays you can easily perform an online search for any subject and be presented with a huge choice of articles and videos. … Here’s a short video (viewed more than 1.8 million times since March 2018) depicting the “10 Harsh RV Life Realities for Beginners.” How many can you identify with?

Reader poll

Would you rather an RV park have a swimming pool or a hot tub?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

“Clean” firewood

Can’t find a good source of campfire wood? Restrictions to keep invasive bug species at bay make it even harder. Hit the “big box” lumberyard and buy cheap “utility”-grade 2x4s. Cut them in foot or foot-and-a-half lengths. They are easy to chop into kindling, if desired, and they light easily, don’t support bugs, and put out plenty of heat and light.

Website of the day

The Best Mountain Towns to Visit in America

It’s hard to say there’s anything better than a gorgeous mountain town, especially on a beautiful spring or summer day. See how many of these you’ve been to, and plan a trip to the ones you’ve never visited.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 69 percent say they would gladly pay $20 a night to stay in a Walmart parking lot with electric hookups.

• 76 percent have continuously worked for an employer for 20 years or more.

• The majority of voters, 56 percent, say the person they feel closest to is not a blood relative.

Recent poll: Do you still enjoy RVing as much as you did when you first started?

Recipe of the Day

Crispy Hasselback Potatoes

by Kitchen Crew from Nashville, TN

Hasselback potatoes sound hard to make, but they’re actually just an easy and fancy baked potato. Originating at the Hasselbacken restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, slices are partially cut into Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes. As the potatoes bake, the slices fan out and allow for melted butter and seasonings to seep inside. The potato skins are crisp, while the slices stay tender. A delicious potato side dish option for your holiday meal or a dinner party. Serve as is or with a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The Kansas state motto is: “Ad astra per aspera,” which translates to, “To the stars through difficulties.” We like that!

*What is the most intelligent freshwater fish? Hint: It’s also the most popular freshwater game fish in the U.S.! Take a guess and see if you’re right by looking for the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucee began her travels as an 8-year-old and has settled in nicely! She is fearless in her hunting everywhere we go. And on the way home, she finds herself exhausted. I don’t know how we could live without her!” —Genevieve Arthur

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

If you eat this, you’re going to be the most muscular person in the world! Really, it’s true! And then when you hug someone you’ll be giving them a muscle sandwich!

Leave here with a laugh

If your dentist fixed your cavities with different colors, would it be okay? Or would you have mixed fillings?

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.