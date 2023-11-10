Friday, November 10, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Camping veterans make a significant impact

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Camping veterans make a significant impact

If you compare the numbers, camping veterans make a significant impact in campgrounds today. That may also explain how a large number of campground owners are themselves military veterans.

Greater percentage camp out

The information surfaces from a survey from The Dyrt, a camping information and booking app outfit. The survey found that 14.8 percent of all campers are veterans or active military personnel. Compare that to the U.S. population. Veterans make up 6.4 percent of the U.S. population, and active duty folks less than 1 percent.

Camping veterans make a significant impact
Sheila and James Cook. Photo via thedyrt.com.

For campground and RV park owners, it should be a significant finding. Camping veterans make a significant impact on their bottom line. Dovetailing with that, another survey run at the same time showed that across the U.S., 13.4 percent of campground owners said they had served or currently serve in the military. One veteran campground owner, James Cook, owns Gasconade Hills Resort with 54 RV and tent sites in Richland, Missouri.

Cook’s wife, Sheila, says James’ military experiences lend themselves well to the family-owned RV park. “He’s a jack of all trades, and much of that comes from the military,” says Sheila of her Air Force veteran husband. “(It) prepared him for what he does today: Fast, critical thinking; maneuvering and managing things; operating large pieces of equipment; and all the little odd jobs. He’s the IT guy, the plumber, the electrician, the landscaper, the float operator. That’s just to name a few.”

Many vets camp with RVs

In addition to being more likely to be campers, the survey also found that veterans tend to be fairly avid campers. Veterans and active military folks who took the survey camped 22.8 percent more nights in 2023 than the survey average. Surely, camping veterans make a significant impact. Those with a military history were also more likely to use RVs as their primary type of camping. It amounted to 33.1 percent more than the survey average.

Sorry, we weren’t able to find an image that included the U.S. Space Force. 

##RVT1130b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 10, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE