Hiker’s mishap on a fake trail is a lesson for RVers

A hiker’s mishap on a fake trail in British Columbia calls into question internet-provided map data. Past experience has shown you don’t need to be a hiker to get into trouble with a GPS, or internet-provided map data. RVers take note.

Trail not “real” in real life

A hiker near British Columbia’s Mount Fromme found himself stranded in an area filled with bands of cliffs. He evidently thought things would be great, as he was apparently using his cellphone and based his hike on Google Maps. Unfortunately the map misled: The seeming trail wasn’t real in real life and the hiker could find no way out of his situation.

Making matters worse, much of Mount Fromme is covered with thick evergreen trees. When the hiker’s mishap on a fake trail led to a phone call for help, rescuers could only estimate his whereabouts. The heavily treed area kept him from view. A chopper from B.C.’s North Shore Rescue (NSR) lowered two rescuers to a point below where they figured the hiker was. They then climbed a steep slope, finally locating the misled party. All three climbed back down the slope and were pulled back into the waiting helicopter.

Google Maps warned

The rescue agency made plenty of points in its Facebook post on the matter. “To be clear, the area in question has no trails and is very steep with many cliff bands throughout. In the preceding weeks, NSR has actually placed signage in the area warning of this. The area is clearly dangerous, as it was the sight of a previous fatality.”

They added, the individual “may have sought to follow a trail on Google Maps that does not exist. NSR has attempted to contact Google to have this non existent trail (north of Fromme, going towards the vicinity of Kennedy Falls) removed, however we have not received any response.”

Hiker’s mishap on a fake trail a lesson for RVers

For RVers, the fake trail mishap just adds weight to what some have learned in bitter experience. GPS devices are only as good as their map data, and can send you into places you may have a hard time extricating your rig from. What to do? Here’s an article with some excellent tips for GPS-equipped RVers that will help you stay out of trouble.

And if you’re a hiker? Here’s the advice from rescuers. “It is simply not appropriate to navigate in the wilderness using ‘urban street map’ programs like Google Maps. If you are using a phone-based navigation app, consider using something specifically designed for the outdoors such as CalTopo or Gaia, pre-loaded with an appropriate wilderness topo map for the area.”

