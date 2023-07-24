Monday, July 24, 2023

Camping World adds 200th store

By RV Travel
Camping World

(July 24, 2023) — Camping World Holdings, the world’s largest RV dealer, announced in a news release today that it is set to acquire Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, Indiana which predominantly sells Forest River, Coachmen, Tiffin, Newmar and Winnebago products. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will increase the number of company store’s in Indiana to three.

According to our calculations, that brings the company’s total store count in the United States to 200. News about that should follow soon.

Last week, Camping World announced a new supercenter RV dealership in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and its first Montana store in Billings, the latter, it noted in a news release, its 199th store in the U.S.

RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 24, 2023

