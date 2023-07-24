RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 24, 2023

Issue 2171

Tip of the Day

Make your RV pantry really work

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A commonly heard expression in our household is this one: “RV designers—They must all be men!” This is frequently heard in connection with storage ideas. Shirt closets that aren’t long enough for a shirt. No hanging space for a dress. Under-sink spaces that are best described as “wasted space.” And the perennial favorite, the RV pantry. Frequently designed with too few shelves, and far too deep. We finally found a way to rework our RV pantry in a way that makes things more accessible.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I tow a 2023 Coachmen Catalina with my F-150? Show me the math

Hi Dave,

I have a 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat, 145 wheelbase, 3.5L V6, 4×4 super crew, 3175 lbs. GVWR. Can I tow a 2023 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 263FKDS, GVWR 9718 lbs.? Can you break out the math? —Lorena, 2023 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 263FKDS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Easy step-by-step DIY RV toilet seal replacement

By Cheri Sicard

Brian, from RV with Tito DIY, one of our reader’s favorite RV repair how-to YouTubers, has produced a handy video that most RVers are going to need at some point. That’s because after a while your RV toilet seal is bound to wear out. I know I am at that point; how about you?

If your RV’s toilet won’t hold water and you can hear a steady drip and water is in the bowl, your RV toilet seal might also need replacing.

Click here to watch

An easy, cheap DIY fix for RV mouse infestation

A while ago, Chuck Woodbury wrote an article about an RV he saw for sale at an RV show. If you missed it, check it out here. He couldn’t believe what he saw… This RV was practically begging for a mouse infestation! Is your RV designed as an invitation to mouse infestation? Here’s a cheap, easy, DIY fix (from Nanci Dixon) with dollar store placemats and Velcro.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Let your A/C get a jump on the heat

“Even before it starts getting hot outside, turn on your air conditioner to cool the walls, floors and ceilings of your coach. It’s more beneficial to do this than to try to cool a hot RV.” From alwaysonliberty.com. (Yeah, we know a lot of you are sweltering 24/7. But maybe this will help some others who are where it actually cools down overnight, or you can use this tip when it cools down again … soon, we hope!)

Website of the day

RVupgrades.com

Once you’re on this site, click on “Menu” at the top of the page. Did you just gasp? Yeah, so did we. This online store has everything (eeeeeverything) you need to repair or upgrade your RV. You may be able to find these products somewhere else for less money, but here they’re all in one place to see and compare. Happy shopping!

Recipe of the Day

Summer Squash & Rice Boat

by Becky Ratermann from Camas, WA

Looking for a new way to cook summer squash? Try these squash boats. Onions caramelize in bacon drippings and are combined with rice, squash, and crumbled bacon for the filling. When baked with a pat of butter, these are savory and delicious. Serve as a very hearty summer side dish or a main meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When you think of camels, you probably envision them in a Middle Eastern desert, right? Well, surprisingly, Australia has the largest population of camels in the world. Between 1860 and 1907, about 10,000 camels were imported to Australia from India, North Africa, China and Mongolia—they were much better suited to life in the outback than horses. That original group of 10,000 has grown to 300,000 over the years, and now Australia is the country exporting camels to the Middle East, mostly Saudi Arabia, to help the countries keep up with the demand for camels and camel meat.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My best friend, George, goes with me everywhere or I don’t go. In Norway, Norwegian Elkhounds are used to hunt moose. They are fearless hunters above all else and need a big fenced yard or leash outside of it. They are at home in cool weather. He is my eighth of his breed over 47 years and is/was a champion show dog. We camp where there are trails to walk, and we have trails at home. He knows that I will keep him safe wherever we are, and likes the trailer bed and my pillow. He only gets noisy when humans come too close to me.” —Lorelei Vaughn

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

If you knew something might save your life someday, you’d want it, right? Well… you may want to keep this handy.

Leave here with a laugh

