I’ve been watching our local RV dealership for a while now. Slowly over the summer, their RV inventory decreased more and more, until only a few units remained on their sales lot. What was happening, I wondered. Then, suddenly, I knew! A brand-new name and logo appeared on the dealership. Look out, Camping World. Blue Compass RV is in town!

Who is Blue Compass RV?

Formerly RV Retailer LLC, Blue Compass RV is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in the United States, with over 100 full-service RV dealerships across 33 states and counting. Throughout 2023, Blue Compass RV has been busily acquiring and updating RV dealerships, rebranding them with the company’s distinctive logo, designed to reflect America’s love of traveling and exploring our great country.

Jon Ferrando, founder, president and CEO, explained the company’s goal: “Our goal is to create a powerful, iconic RV brand around an exceptional customer experience.” I like the sound of that! If they can deliver on its goal, it could quickly overtake the other “big boy” in the industry: Camping World.

National, but still local

I was duly impressed when my husband and I recently visited the Blue Compass RV dealership near my stix-n-brix home in Eureka, Missouri. It was the dealership’s grand opening, but we arrived too late to meet the corporate management. I was okay with that because I knew that a company is only as good as its people, and I wanted to meet the local workers. We were greeted by a genuinely friendly sales associate who directed us to the RVs we wanted to see. (I was happy to learn that Blue Compass RV retained the valuable folks who had worked for the previous owner.)

Afterward, the sales manager graciously gave us a tour of the entire facility, explaining more about their business model. When showing the many service bays, he explained, “We try to have any RV problems fixed within 48 hours. Blue Compass RV will service any and all RVs—even if you didn’t originally buy your rig from us.” He went on to explain that Blue Compass RV recognizes the importance of service after the sale. “No one wants to wait weeks or months for their RV to be fixed. They want to get back on the road.” Amen to that!

Time will tell

The RV business has seen an overall slump in sales recently—especially when compared to the buying frenzy of a couple of years ago. Will they come through this slowdown unscathed and continue its unprecedented growth within the RV industry? Will Blue Compass RV’s focus on customer service eventually unseat Camping World? I guess time will tell.

