Stacy regretfully offered her unused firewood to anyone who wanted it. “You may as well take it. I have to cut my stay short because of the campground Wi-Fi. It’s too slow for my work so I’m heading out tomorrow.”

George wanted to know, “Why can’t campgrounds provide decent Wi-Fi like, say, hotels? In today’s world, almost everybody needs high-speed internet—whether it’s for work, streaming entertainment, or just keeping in touch with family and friends.”

The new face (and needs) of RVers

In times past, it used to be that most RVers were retired folks. These were people who finished decades of work and chose traveling as their retirement goal. A few decades ago, a retiree’s list of “campground must-haves” was short and certainly did not include Wi-Fi.

Times have changed. Now retired RVers are accustomed to accessing the internet. They enjoy streaming movies, too. In addition, many younger folks have joined the RV lifestyle. They’ve opted to work remotely and/or homeschool their children while simultaneously traveling the country. Almost all of today’s RVers require a reliable and upgraded Wi-Fi. So far, many smaller campgrounds have not caught up with this increased demand.

Why the divide?

I believe George has a valid point. Why haven’t campgrounds kept pace with the increase in demand for upgraded technology? If hotels can serve 100+ Wi-Fi users at a time, why can’t campgrounds supply consistent Wi-Fi for at least a tenth of that number of campers?

I spoke to local campground owners. Their campground has 45 full hookups, a swimming pool, a camp store, and mini golf. The current owners understand that back when this facility was originally built, times were markedly different. The needs and wants of today’s RVers include reliable Wi-Fi, but making that upgrade is a challenge for the owners—and others like them who own smaller, independent campgrounds. Here’s why.

Infrastructure and location

One of the most significant factors in the divide between hotels and RV campgrounds is infrastructure and location. Hotels are typically located in urban or suburban areas where access to high-speed internet is readily available. They can tap into fiber-optic networks and have the resources to set up dedicated, high-capacity Wi-Fi networks throughout their properties.

On the other hand, many RV campgrounds are located in rural areas, often far from urban centers with reliable internet infrastructure. In some cases, campgrounds rely on satellite or cellular-based internet, which can be less reliable and slower than traditional wired connections.

Cost of campground Wi-Fi and return on investment

Hotels and some motels have the advantage of being well-established businesses with the financial resources to invest in robust Wi-Fi infrastructure. They can afford to hire IT professionals and purchase enterprise-grade networking equipment to ensure a seamless Wi-Fi experience for their guests.

RV campgrounds, especially smaller and independent ones, often operate on tighter budgets. Building a reliable Wi-Fi network can be costly, and for campgrounds that only operate seasonally, the return on investment may not justify the expense. As a result, many campgrounds opt for cheaper, consumer-grade equipment that struggles to handle a large number of users simultaneously.

Outdoor environment

RV campgrounds are exposed to the elements, which can pose unique challenges for providing Wi-Fi. Rain, snow, or even high humidity can affect outdoor Wi-Fi equipment. Also, the physical layout of campgrounds, with trees and other obstacles, can hinder a Wi-Fi signal.

Because hotels are indoor facilities, they are less likely to be affected by environmental factors. Their controlled indoor environments make it easier to maintain a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi signal.

User density

Hotels generally have a more predictable and manageable user density compared to campgrounds. Hotels have a set number of rooms and can anticipate the number of guests they’ll have on any given day. This predictability allows them to allocate bandwidth more efficiently and ensure a stable connection for everyone.

In contrast, RV campgrounds can experience significant fluctuations in user density. During peak camping season or special events, the number of campers using Wi-Fi can spike dramatically. Campgrounds may not be equipped to handle these sudden surges in demand, resulting in slow or unreliable connections for campers.

Campground Wi-Fi in time

While the digital divide between hotels and RV campgrounds is apparent, I think it’s important to understand the factors that drive this disparity. As technology advances, more campgrounds will invest in better Wi-Fi. In the meantime, RVers should still be prepared for the occasional Wi-Fi frustrations when venturing into the great outdoors. After all, sometimes disconnecting from the digital world can be an adventure in itself!

