Camping World to offer exclusive RV brands at some stores

Camping World Holdings, Inc. has launched a new, industry-first dealership format that is dedicated exclusively to the RV industry’s best-known brands. Under this format, select individual dealerships will be dedicated exclusively to selling, servicing and showcasing that brand’s products.

The Jayco Morgan Hill facility in California marks the first wave of the rollout. This format is designed to both complement and operate in parallel with the existing traditional Camping World branded footprint. The company intends to open, acquire, or convert manufacturer exclusive locations across its network.

“We believe our growth can be accelerated by acquiring or opening dealerships that will ultimately be focused exclusively on the leading RV brands in America,” said Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Matt Wagner, COO of Camping World, added, “We believe this strategy widens the acquisition funnel to include dealers with a smaller real estate format or those located near an established Camping World dealership where we have access to a multitude of brands that compete in the same segment.”

In addition to the manufacturer-specific brands, these locations will offer used RVs, service, and Good Sam products and services.

Camping World plans to initially open exclusively branded dealerships with various manufacturers in the following markets:

Oklahoma City, OK • Macon, GA • Northern Michigan • La Mirada, CA • Redding, CA • St. George, UT • Green Bay, WI • Lakeville, MN • Little Rock, AR

SOURCE: Business Wire

##RVT1109b