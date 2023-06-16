Friday, June 16, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeBuying & Selling an RV
Buying & Selling an RVNews

Camping World to offer exclusive RV brands at some stores

By RV Travel
0
Camping World Jayco dealership

Camping World Holdings, Inc. has launched a new, industry-first dealership format that is dedicated exclusively to the RV industry’s best-known brands. Under this format, select individual dealerships will be dedicated exclusively to selling, servicing and showcasing that brand’s products.

The Jayco Morgan Hill facility in California marks the first wave of the rollout. This format is designed to both complement and operate in parallel with the existing traditional Camping World branded footprint. The company intends to open, acquire, or convert manufacturer exclusive locations across its network.

“We believe our growth can be accelerated by acquiring or opening dealerships that will ultimately be focused exclusively on the leading RV brands in America,” said Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Matt Wagner, COO of Camping World, added, “We believe this strategy widens the acquisition funnel to include dealers with a smaller real estate format or those located near an established Camping World dealership where we have access to a multitude of brands that compete in the same segment.”

In addition to the manufacturer-specific brands, these locations will offer used RVs, service, and Good Sam products and services.

Camping World plans to initially open exclusively branded dealerships with various manufacturers in the following markets:

Oklahoma City, OK • Macon, GA • Northern Michigan • La Mirada, CA • Redding, CA • St. George, UT • Green Bay, WI • Lakeville, MN • Little Rock, AR

SOURCE: Business Wire

##RVT1109b

Previous article
Operating new electric Pebble RV aims to be as easy as an iPhone
Next article
This Father’s Day card lights your campfire!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE