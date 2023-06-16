Operating new electric Pebble RV aims to be as easy as an iPhone

A new RV manufacturer named Pebble has announced plans to develop a hassle-free electric travel trailer, which it calls an “RV experience.”

In a press release the company says, “for many Americans, RVing is no longer a vacation — it’s a lifestyle. The RV Industry Association reports that two out of five new buyers purchased their RV because they wanted a place to stay and explore the outdoors while still having access to their work. However, traditional RVs and travel trailers come with a set of problems, including insufficient energy storage, outdated technology and design, poor towing experience, high fuel costs, constant maintenance and safety issues.

“Pebble was born to remove the hassles that RVers have struggled with for decades and make it more accessible to achieve a lighter and freer lifestyle. Pebble integrates some of the most advanced automotive and electric vehicle technology available today to streamline the user experience. The interior is designed as a fully furnished, eco-friendly living space equipped with everything users need to work, sleep, explore and relax comfortably. It’s powered by renewable energy sources with an energy capacity that allows users to live off-grid for up to seven days.”

“Consumers have been stuck with the same RV experience for decades,” said Bingrui Yang, CEO and founder of Pebble. “A lot of people want to get into such a lifestyle of freedom but are turned off by the pain points in today’s products. At Pebble, we are automating the hardest parts of the RV experience with the same technologies that power the most advanced automotive innovations, making the whole experience simply effortless and magical. If you know how to use an iPhone, you’ll be comfortable using our product.”

Pebble’s mission has attracted an expert team of executives, advisors, engineers, and designers. As the founder, Yang brings dual experience in automotive and consumer electronics to his vision of defining a new category in electric RVing. He holds a deep understanding of cutting-edge automotive technology, having led hardware development for autonomous vehicle companies Cruise, backed by General Motors, and Zoox, backed by Amazon. Prior, he had a 9-year tenure at Apple leading iPhone development and creating the magical iPhone experience that brings surprise and delight to customers.

Stefan Solyom, CTO of Pebble & Bingrui Yang, Founder and CEO, is joined by Chief Technology Officer Stefan Solyom, who brings over 20 years of experience in the automotive and tech industries. Solyom was a founding member of the Tesla Autopilot team and spent 7 years at Apple and 10 years at Volvo Cars as a top technical leader focused on safety and autonomous systems. Alongside Yang and Solyom, the rest of the Pebble team brings additional expertise from Cruise, Lucid Motors and other leading technology and automotive companies.

“At Pebble, I can see the influence of Apple’s culture and approach. Pebble’s focus on applying cutting-edge tech in service of design, simplicity, and user experience rather than for its own sake is reminiscent of the core values that have made Apple a leader in the tech industry,” said Dave Rosenthal, a former executive at Apple and advisor for Pebble. “The RV industry has been relatively stagnant for decades and it’s exciting to see Pebble moving it forward in huge leaps.”

More details about the Pebble Vehicle will be unveiled later this year. For now, learn more at pebblelife.com.

SOURCE: Pebble press release.