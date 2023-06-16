You won’t believe this ‘mobile toilet’!

Think of all the attention you would get (not to mention the smiles) in the campground or RV park, or just driving down the road, if this mobile toilet were your RV?! Sure, it’s a truck advertising a plumbing business (very ingenious!). But we can just imagine an “upstairs” bedroom in the tank, maybe enclosing the area below the tank and putting a “bathroom in the toilet”… The possibilities are endless, not to mention very interesting.

Take a tour of this mobile toilet in this short video, and be sure to note the license plate. The handle even “flushes”!

Thanks to All Pro Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical in Ontario, California, for this fun “RV”!

##RVT1109