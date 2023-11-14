A Camping World takeover in Missouri has hit the news. This time the big company has set its sights on Youngblood RV in Springfield, Missouri. Camping World says the deal will consummate early in 2024.

Camping World takeover means two more brands and 16 bays

By taking over Youngblood RV, Camping World asserts it “fortifies its #1 position” in the Show Me State. The store’s lineup will include Grand Design and Forest River products. It also claims it will have 16 RV service bays available in Springfield.

The takeover of a dealership with the name of Youngblood could cause confusion. There are other RV dealerships with similar-sounding names in the region. Youngblood’s RV & Outdoor in Mayfield and Paducah, Kentucky, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. These are NOT part of the latest buyout.

For more Camping World news and information from rvtravel.com, click here.

##RVT1131b