Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Camping World takeover in Missouri

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Camping World will take over another Missouri RV dealer

A Camping World takeover in Missouri has hit the news. This time the big company has set its sights on Youngblood RV in Springfield, Missouri. Camping World says the deal will consummate early in 2024.

Camping World takeover means two more brands and 16 bays

By taking over Youngblood RV, Camping World asserts it “fortifies its #1 position” in the Show Me State. The store’s lineup will include Grand Design and Forest River products. It also claims it will have 16 RV service bays available in Springfield.

The takeover of a dealership with the name of Youngblood could cause confusion.  There are other RV dealerships with similar-sounding names in the region. Youngblood’s RV & Outdoor in Mayfield and Paducah, Kentucky, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. These are NOT part of the latest buyout.

For more Camping World news and information from rvtravel.com, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


