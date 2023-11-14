Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes. True enough, through the end of November, motorists won’t pay tax on gasoline or diesel. The move, says the state’s governor, is “due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.”

35 cents off on diesel, a little less on gasoline

Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued an executive order that declares a State of Emergency, erasing motor fuel tax. It means diesel fuel buyers will save 35 cents a gallon on purchases. Gassers will save 31.2 cents per gallon purchased.

It’s not the first time that Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes. The Governor first suspended fuel taxes in September, and renewed that order in October.

For more news and information on Georgia, click here.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


