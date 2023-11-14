Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes. True enough, through the end of November, motorists won’t pay tax on gasoline or diesel. The move, says the state’s governor, is “due to ongoing high prices and uncertain economic conditions caused by failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.”

35 cents off on diesel, a little less on gasoline

Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued an executive order that declares a State of Emergency, erasing motor fuel tax. It means diesel fuel buyers will save 35 cents a gallon on purchases. Gassers will save 31.2 cents per gallon purchased.

It’s not the first time that Georgia has axed motor fuel taxes. The Governor first suspended fuel taxes in September, and renewed that order in October.

