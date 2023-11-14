RVers traveling through the Peach State needing a quick overnight stop with conveniences have one. Love’s new Georgia stop has RV hookup sites in West Point. You’ll find it off Interstate 85 (1917 Highway 18) at Exit 2.

So many amenities

“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking, and much more.”

The “parking” portion of the new Love’s Georgia stop includes 10 designated RV spots. Of those 10, four of them include hookup sites. While the half-dozen non-hookup sites are free, you’ll still pay to take advantage of water and electrical service in the other four.

Full line up of stuff

Love’s new Georgia stop will be like many others. Driver “amenities” include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:

Godfather’s Pizza

Hardy’s

79 truck parking spaces

81 car parking spaces

Speedco (opening Nov. 29)

Seven diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

To learn more about the Love’s system in a previous story on RVtravel.com, click here.

You can find out more about Love’s RV hookup sites across the country here.

