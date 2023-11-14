Tuesday, November 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Love’s new Georgia stop has RV hookup sites

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Love's new Georgia stop

RVers traveling through the Peach State needing a quick overnight stop with conveniences have one. Love’s new Georgia stop has RV hookup sites in West Point. You’ll find it off Interstate 85 (1917 Highway 18) at Exit 2.

So many amenities

“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking, and much more.”

The “parking” portion of the new Love’s Georgia stop includes 10 designated RV spots. Of those 10, four of them include hookup sites. While the half-dozen non-hookup sites are free, you’ll still pay to take advantage of water and electrical service in the other four.

Full line up of stuff

Love’s new Georgia stop will be like many others. Driver “amenities” include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location also includes:

  • Godfather’s Pizza
  • Hardy’s
  • 79 truck parking spaces
  • 81 car parking spaces
  • Speedco (opening Nov. 29)
  • Seven diesel bays
  • Nine showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • CAT scale

To learn more about the Love’s system in a previous story on RVtravel.com, click here.

You can find out more about Love’s RV hookup sites across the country here.

##RVT1131b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Glacier NP will require vehicle reservations on some park routes next year

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE