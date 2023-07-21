Friday, July 21, 2023

Has Camping World become too big to fail?

By Dave Helgeson
0
Camping World via google maps

Has Camping World become too big to fail? Keep reading to find out why I ask this question.

A July 21, 2023, press release announced:

Camping World’s Creditors Expand Credit Capabilities

In light of its rapid acquisition of dealerships, Camping World Holdings has entered into a first amendment to its existing floor plan credit agreement dated Sept. 30, 2021.

The RV Inventory Floor Plan Facility Amendment provides additional financial and operational flexibility for the company’s growth strategy by increasing the committed borrowing capacity by $150 million, to an aggregate amount of $1.85 billion and resetting the accordion feature to allow the company the option to increase the principal amount available in $50 million increments up to a maximum amount of $300 million.

“The RV Inventory Floor Plan Facility Amendment demonstrates our lenders’ confidence in Camping World and our strategic direction as we work toward our goal of increasing our store count by 50% over the next five years,” said Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis. “This amendment provides incremental inventory borrowing capacity to support the future growth of our manufacturer-exclusive concept, dedicated to the industry’s leading OEM brands, including Keystone, Jayco, Forest River, Grand Design, Winnebago, Coachmen, and Alliance, among others.”

End of press release

Floor plan financing

You may recall my recent article entitled “NOW is the time to buy a new RV,” where I wrote about floor plan financing, curtailments and its impact on RV dealers. What I didn’t cover in that article is that the financial institutions which supply RV dealer floor plan financing (i.e., a line of credit allowing dealers to purchase RVs from the manufacturers) typically have a “buy back” agreement with the RV manufacturers. As part of the buy back agreement, the RV manufacturer agrees to “buy back” (repurchase) RVs when a dealer defaults on the term of repayment.

In simple terms, if a dealer goes broke and fails to meet their obligations with the flooring company (i.e., bank or other financial institution), the manufacturer pays the flooring company the remaining balance due on the RV. The manufacturer is then tasked with finding another RV dealer to buy what is in essence a repossessed RV, often at a discount. After all, what RV dealer wants to pay full price for an RV that has sat on another dealer’s lot for months? It may have dents, scratches, parts missing, broken items, or may have leaked.

RV dealers went broke daily during the last recession

This scenario happened daily as RV dealers went broke in the last recession. Rumor has it that flooring companies, at the urging of RV manufacturers, suspended curtailments on Camping World’s aging stock of RVs. It was feared Camping World would financially collapse if forced to pay the large amount of curtailments that were owed. In turn, the manufacturers would have to buy back all of Camping Worlds’ aged inventory which would have likely, given the recession, placed them in financial peril as well.

With Camping World’s floor plan limit now raised to $1.85 billion (that’s billion, with a “b”), that begs the question, “Has Camping World grown too big to fail?” Failure would have a devasting impact on RV manufacturers, major floor plan lenders, OEM suppliers and all those employed by the RV industry. Where would it end?

Would the federal government step in with a bailout as it did for the “Big Three” American auto makers in the last big recession?

If Camping World has grown too big to fail, then there is nothing stopping Camping World’s CEO Marcus Lemonis from continuing his conquest of growing larger and larger, leading to total domination of the retail RV market. Maybe becoming too big to fail has been his plan all along.

What are your thoughts? Has Camping World grown too big to fail?

Please share your thoughts using the comment box below.

Dave will be speaking at the 2023 America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, September 13th – 17th. He would love to meet RVtravel.com readers that are attending. Feel free to introduce yourself after one of his seminars.

Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson has been around travel trailers his entire life. His grandparents and father owned an RV dealership long before the term “RV” had been coined. He has served in every position of an RV dealership with the exception of bookkeeping. Dave served as President of a local chapter of the RVDA (Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association), was on the board of advisors for the RV Technician Program of a local technical college and was a board member of the Manufactured Home and RV Association. He and his wife Cheri operated their own RV dealership for many years and for the past 29 years have managed RV shows. Dave presents seminars at RV shows across the country and was referred to as "The foremost expert on boondocking" by the late Gary Bunzer, "The RV Doctor". Dave and his wife are currently on their fifth travel trailer with Dave doing all the service, repair and modifications on his own unit.
