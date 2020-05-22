Cheery RV decor to spruce up the campsite

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means the unofficial start of summer has arrived! If your campsite or RV’s parking spot is looking a little dull from winter weather, it’s time to clean and spruce it up! Here are a few things we’ve come across recently that we think will bring some cheer to you and your campsite.

*Remember, we don’t host sponsored posts. Everything you see here is just because we think it’s cute!

ON SALE! This adorable retro camper ceramic lantern is on sale at Wayfair.

Everyone will want to have dinner at your picnic table with this RV-covered tablecloth!

If you have a neighbor who doesn’t mind wind chimes (or no neighbors at all), these would be a great addition to an outdoor space.

We know we’ve shown you these vintage LED string lights before… but they’re our all-time favorite product on Amazon (strictly because they’re cute), so of course we’re showing them to you again.

These quilted placemats are handmade in the U.S. Even with dinner guests six feet apart, these would still complete the table setting. Don’t you think?

Another handmade gem on Etsy. This birdhouse belongs in your backyard or at your campsite! You own an RV, it’s only fair that birds have their own too!

We know we’ve shown you this before too, but c’mon, it’s a classic.

