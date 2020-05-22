Should you do housework or hang out with your dog? This’ll tell you…

We came across this video on Facebook and thought we’d share it with you if you’re having a hard time deciding what to do today.

Should you do housework? Probably not. What about read a book? Maybe later. Oh, you could take today to learn a new hobby… Nah. Try a new workout? Nope. Instead, by a unanimous decision, you’ll drink wine and hang with your dog. Great plan, we’ll join you!

Click the image to play. After you watch, feel free to take the idea and make one of your own. That way nothing will get in the way of you hanging out with your pooch… nothing!