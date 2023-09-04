Can I mount a flagpole to the ladder on my RV?

Dear Dave,

In general, how safe is it to mount a flagpole or anything to the ladder? I would think the vibrations from a flagpole would loosen the ladder, letting water penetrate the ladder mounts. Thank you. I’ve learned a lot from your book and columns. —Gary, 2017 Fleetwood Bounder 36Y

It depends on how the RV manufacturer mounted the ladder and what support it has. From what I can see on video walkarounds, your ladder is a two-piece design with the upper assembly permanently mounted to the back wall and curves up over the top and mounts directly to the roof. The bottom is typically stored in a compartment and has a circle with a slot that mounts to the lowest rung of the upper assembly.

This would not be a good ladder to mount anything to as the vibration you indicated would be stressful on the roof as well as the back wall mounts. It also depends on the size of flag and pole you want to install. If it is just a small flag with a 4’ pole, it might not create much stress; however, the larger ones will.

Options for flagpoles

Go to any RV show that has vendors and you will find someone selling flagpoles usually sitting between the gutter guy and the knives demo! There are a few models I have found that would be a better fit such as this one that slides into the receiver of the hitch. You can find it on Amazon here.

Another very popular mounting plate for an RV is the flat plate with the tube which you drive over and the weight of the wheel and rig hold it in place. You do need to be careful that the pole doesn’t blow in the wind and hit the side of the rig. There are brackets that can be mounted to the rain gutter or even mounted to the side of the rig to hold them in place. You can find this model on Amazon here.

As I stated earlier, there are numerous versions available. I have used the tire model many times setting up shows around the country. Let’s see what our readers are using out there.

Our RV didn’t come with a factory-installed roof ladder. I’d like to install one to be able to see and clean off the tops of the slideouts before closing them, and also to clean the roof. Heartland says they didn’t provide a ladder as the roof isn’t walkable. However, two men weighing about 200 lbs. each were on the roof at the same time installing a SoftStart on one of the A/C units, and it was very sturdy. How can I tell where to drill in the rear wall to hit at least a couple of solid anchor points? Heartland doesn’t have (or won’t provide) a build sheet showing the wall construction and layout. —Mike, 2021 Heartland Milestone M-1 28RL 5th wheel

