Can I safely retract the RV’s slide with a full fridge in it?

Dear Dave,

I couldn’t find an answer to this question on any forum. I hate to bother you further, but I’m wondering if it’s okay to leave my 12-volt, 10-cubic-foot fridge and freezer full when retracting the slide to move to the next campground? I’m worried about the weight. —Sharon, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 22RBS

Dear Sharon,

From the Forest River website, I see your rig came standard with an 11 cubic foot (cf) Everchill 12-volt refrigerator. Your slide room is on the driver side with a couch next to it and seems to be a rack and pinion mechanism underneath. It has two bars with gears and the room slides in and out on rollers mounted to the floor of the opening.

I would not be concerned about the weight sliding in and out as the bars are typically designed to hold the weight of the refrigerator and couch fully extended. There are no additional compartments, drawers, or cabinets in the slide to put more weight in. Once the slide room is in, the weight of the refrigerator and contents are supported by the slide floor resting on the rollers and the sidewall. So you should be OK to retract the slide with the refrigerator full.

Be careful of vehicle weight

Having said that, what I would be careful of is the overall gross vehicle weight and what weight you are putting on that side of the axle? According to the information on the website, your rig has a dry weight of 5928 lbs. and your cargo capacity is 1837 lbs. Since it has dual axles, it helps to disperse the weight. Keep in mind the dry weight is with no cargo, water, LP, and batteries, as the unit is shipped without them. I would recommend getting the rig weighed at a CAT Scale to make sure you are not over GVWR.

According to the Everchill website, the refrigerator weighs 118.9 lbs., but it’s hard to determine how much weight you will put inside it. What I would also try to find out is how much weight is on the driver side wheels. That can typically only be found by weighing the rig by individual wheel position. It’s not uncommon for RVs to be heavier on one side vs. the other, as RV manufacturers do not design floorplans for weight distribution. The RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) does have weighing teams that will weigh by individual wheel position. You can find out where their teams are by going to their website.

You can also use an infrared thermometer to measure the temperature of the axle, brake drum, and wheels once a day while traveling. If the driver side is consistently running hotter than the passenger side, it is typically heavier and you might need to shift some cargo around. Keep in mind that water weighs 8.6 lbs. per gallon. So if the water tank or holding tanks are on the driver side, this will add to the uneven weight.

