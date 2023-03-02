RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 2, 2023

Issue 2069

Today’s thought

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” ―Helen Keller

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Banana Cream Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.

Tip of the Day

15 ways to repurpose old beach and bath towels around your RV

By Gail Marsh

I’ll bet, like me, you have them, too. I’m talking about old towels. You know the ones. They were soft and thick and fluffy long ago. They dutifully dried skin after a shower or bath. They accompanied your family to the beach, too. But now? Now those old terrycloth towels are worn and faded. The binding is frayed and there might even be a hole or two. That’s why you need these tips for recycling old bath and beach towels!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I safely retract the RV’s slide with a full fridge in it?

Dear Dave,

I couldn’t find an answer to this question on any forum. I hate to bother you further, but I’m wondering if it’s okay to leave my 12-volt, 10-cubic-foot fridge and freezer full when retracting the slide to move to the next campground? I’m worried about the weight. —Sharon, 2021 Forest River Wildwood 22RBS

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Daytona 500 camping—Infield RVing at the Daytona 500

By Cheri Sicard

Have you ever wondered what Daytona 500 camping is like? What happens when you park your RV on the infield in order to fully immerse yourself in the Daytona 500 festivities?

In the video below, you can live the experience vicariously through the eyes of the Nomadic Fanatic and get a taste of what to expect should you ever elect to do this NASCAR fans’ dream trip.

Click here to watch

Journaling on the road: Why writing a few sentences every day is so important

By Chris Epting

I know you probably take a lot of pictures when you ride the trip. But do you write at all? I’m sure you’re sending lots of texts and emails, but do you travel with an actual, honest-to-goodness travel journal? Not that travel journaling requires extensive, verbose documenting. Quite the opposite, actually. You can write a single sentence about an impression or a feeling you get from a place and I will almost promise you that you will cherish it later on. … Continue reading this thought-provoking post from this award-winning journalist and best-selling author.

Quick Tip

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. Our thanks to George B.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Topo Maps+

Hiking or driving into the backcountry? This app helps you stay on track, even if you don’t have cell service.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When eating Oreo cookies, 16 percent eat the filling first, then the cookie.

• 9 percent have had something stolen from their campsite.

• 37 percent have had a bear in their campsite.

Recent poll: How disgusting is dumping your RV’s holding tanks?

Recipe of the Day

Chili Cheese Burritos

by Jamie McKinney from Lindale, TX

These chili cheese burritos are comfort food all the way. They remind us of burritos you can get at a Mexican fast-food restaurant. The ground beef is full of taco seasoning flavor and stuffed inside flour tortillas. Then, they’re smothered in chili and cheese and baked until the cheese is nice and gooey. Kids will love these!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The initial price of sending mail with the Pony Express was originally set at $5 per 1⁄2 ounce (more than $150 today), then $2.50, and by July 1861 it was $1.

*Over the last 60 years, has the marriage rate gone up or down? What is it now? It’s interesting… Learn more in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We adopted 3-year-old Cutie from the Humane Society 2 1/2 years ago. She loves to go everywhere and ‘talks’ the whole time we are driving.” —James Masters

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

This is our new favorite video! You’ll smile through the whole thing.

