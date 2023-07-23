Can I tow a 2023 Coachmen Catalina with my F-150? Show me the math

Hi Dave,

I have a 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat, 145 wheelbase, 3.5L V6, 4×4 super crew, 3175 lbs. GVWR. Can I tow a 2023 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 263FKDS, GVWR 9,718 lbs.? Can you break out the math? —Lorena, 2023 Coachmen Catalina Legacy Edition 263FKDS

Hi Lorena,

According to the Ford Towing Guide I found on the Recreational Vehicle Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) site, there are two different 3.5L V6 engines that have a big difference in towing capacity. You can find the guide here.

It lists the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 with 375 HP @ 5,000 RPM having a maximum towing capacity of 13,200 lbs. Then it lists a 3.5L EcoBoost H.O. V6 with 450 HP @ 5,000 RPM having different towing capacities, with the Raptor model having only 8,000 lbs. towing capacity, and the Limited having 11,000 lbs. Since you indicated your truck is a Lariat, I believe it has the 3.5L EcoBoost with 13,200 lbs. towing capacity—but please verify by checking the engine size.

Trailer weights

I’m not sure where you got your trailer numbers, as the website shows the Dry Weight or Unloaded Vehicle Weight (UVW) of the trailer listed at 6,869 lbs. and the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) at 8,600 lbs., giving you a Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) of 1,731 lbs. Keep in mind the UVW is the unit without any water, cargo, LP, and typically batteries, as the unit is shipped to dealers without batteries. So I am not sure where you got the GVWR of 9,781 lbs.?

Assuming the trailer does have a GVWR of 8,600 lbs., it is recommended to not load the unit to maximum capacity, but rather deduct 10% from the GVWR. You do not want to be at maximum weight trying to have the trailer brakes slow the vehicle down on hot days or in the mountains. We will also be deducting 10% from the truck towing capacity. So that means we take 860 lbs. off the 8,600 lbs., which means we should be towing 7,740 lbs.

If the trailer does actually have a GVWR of 9,781 lbs., then 10% off that would be 8,803 lbs.

Truck towing math

Let’s start with the EcoBoost H.O. V6 Raptor, which has 8,000 lbs. towing capacity. We take 10% off that, which leaves us with 7,400 lbs., and the trailer is 300 lbs. heavier than that. Does that mean we cannot tow this trailer safely? No, since the trailer weighs 6,869 lbs. dry and we have 1,731 lbs. of cargo capacity, so we need to only load the trailer up to our towing capacity, which means we can put in 1,371 lbs. That is still a pretty good payload in a small trailer. Keep in mind that water weight 8.6 lbs. per gallon, so don’t travel with a full fresh water tank. Your trailer has a 44-gallon fresh water tank, so that would add 352 lbs. of weight.

The Limited is listed at 11,000 lbs. towing capacity, so 10% off that would leave 9,900 lbs. and is within a safe towing weight.

If you have the 3.5L EcoBoost that is not the H.O model, you have a towing capacity of 13,200 lbs. listed, and that comes to 11,880 lbs. You would also be well within a safe towing weight with that.

There is a difference between towing legally and towing safely

Every time I post an article or question about towing limitations or recommendations, I get a ton of comments on both sides of the argument. Some say the truck manufacturers have already factored in the safety factors, and some state that the RV manufacturers have done the same.

First off, I would not trust my life to the RV manufacturers’ or dealers’ recommendations. I have found that most will tell you anything you want to hear to make the sale. Not all, mind you, but probably most. Knowing the weight ratings of your truck and trailer will better educate you to know who is just trying to “push tin,” as we call it.

You will most likely see several comments from owners, not just here but in other forums, that state they have been towing at max weight ratings for years without any problems. That is most likely true, but you seldom see the post of someone that had an issue which caused major damage or even death.

